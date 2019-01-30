Global Ecopower : GLOBAL ECOPOWER STRUCTURES ITS GOVERNANCE

Meyreuil (France), January 30, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), announces that the changes within its capital structure at the end of 2018 (see press releases dated October 17 and 24, 2018) have provided a new impetus for corporate governance and are propelling the Group with confidence towards numerous industrial successes. Today, the company based in Aix-en-Provence can count on a Board of Directors that has become more professional and will now be assisted by a Strategic Committee and an Investment Committee.

Jean-Marie SANTANDER, President & CEO of GEP, declares: « I am very pleased to be able to count on a team of shareholders, all company managers, and on the Strategic and Investment Committees to support the Group's development. I am convinced that these new skills will enhance the Group's performance and create value for all shareholders. »

Since the General Meeting of December 10, 2018, the Board of Directors now includes the following members:

Jean-Marie SANTANDER, Chairman

Philippe DESTENBERT, Vice-Chairman

Barbara BRÜL-DAY

Brigitte NOBRE

Danièle SAMAILLE

Richard FINDYKIAN

Christian MUNIER

Philippe PERRET

The new Board of Directors has decided, on the proposal of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, to create two committees with an advisory role:

A Strategic Committee, which will participate in determining the company's strategy and monitoring its implementation, including:

Philippe DESTENBERT, Chairman of the Strategic Committee

Pierre BERTHE

Pierre-Yves BERTHE

Christian MUNIER

Jean-Marie SANTANDER

Daniel SIMONCINI

An Investment Committee, which will examine the various investment or external growth projects likely to influence the activity and correspond to the strategy, including:

Christian MUNIER, Chairman of the Investment Committee

Philippe DESTENBERT

Philippe DE MARQUEISSAC, CFO

Philippe PERRET, Executive Vice President

Grégory SANTANDER, COO

Jean-Marie SANTANDER

The Board of Directors has also decided to set up a Remuneration Committee, which will include the following members:

Christian MUNIER, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee

Philippe DESTENBERT

These changes are the basis for the new development of the Global EcoPower Group and will allow it to pursue the strategy initiated in the cultivation of spirulina and the extraction of phycocyanin for nutraceutical use. The market for phycocyanin for nutraceutical use is mainly driven by its potential beneficial effects on health and by consumer interest in natural remedies.

Global EcoPower is currently building a positive energy ecological complex, with total self-consumption of electricity and heat, which will produce 50 to 70 tons of spirulina in the Vallée de l'Hers (Payra-sur-l'Hers – department of Aude).

As a reminder, spirulina consumption is 250 tons in France, the local production being only about 40 tons.

About GEP

Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy

GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).

GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower

Philippe PERRET

Executive Vice President

Tél. : + 33 442 245 016

contact@global-ecopower.com ACTUS Finance

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations

Tél. : + 33 1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56894-gep-pr-governance-20190130-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews