Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GLOBAL ECOPOWER       FR0011289198

GLOBAL ECOPOWER
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Ecopower : TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:05am CEST

Aix-en-Provence (France), September 5, 2018. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), announces that it has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth as of Tuesday, September 4, 2018, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice.

 

About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a “turnkey” constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél. : + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		 ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél. : + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54839-gep_pr_suspension-cours_20180905_en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL ECOPOWER
08:05aGLOBAL ECOPOWER : Trading suspension of the global ecopower shares
AN
08:03aGLOBAL ECOPOWER : Trading suspension of the global ecopower shares
AQ
07/19GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Half yearly report on the liquidity contract at June 30th, 201..
AN
07/19GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Half yearly report on the liquidity contract at June 30th, 201..
AQ
06/01GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Postponement of the general meeting of June 29, 2018
AN
06/01GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Postponement of the general meeting of June 29, 2018
AQ
06/01GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Postponement of the general meeting of june 29, 2018
PU
05/29GLOBAL ECOPOWER : Joins forces with cea to accelerate its development
PU
05/29GLOBAL ECOPOWER : GEP joins forces with CEA to accelerate its development
AN
05/29GLOBAL ECOPOWER : GEP joins forces with CEA to accelerate its development
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 33,0 M
EBIT 2018 3,70 M
Net income 2018 2,60 M
Finance 2018 10,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 2,85
P/E ratio 2019 0,93
EV / Sales 2018 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,17x
Capitalization 7,59 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marie Santander Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Perret Chief Operating Officer, Deputy CEO & Director
Marco Pedrazzini Vice Chairman
Brigitte Nobre Independent Director
Marie-Noelle Guicherd Independent director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL ECOPOWER9
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD-17.88%2 300
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%1 484
GINTECH ENERGY CORPORATION--.--%223
REC SILICON-50.25%210
MOTECH-51.79%190
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.