Global Ecopower : TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER SHARES

Aix-en-Provence (France), September 5, 2018. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), announces that it has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth as of Tuesday, September 4, 2018, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice.
About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a “turnkey” constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
