Global EcoPower : ANNUAL REPORT ON THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER LIQUIDITY CONTRACT CONCLUDED WITH AUREL BGC

Press release - January 4th, 2019

ANNUAL REPORT ON THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

CONCLUDED WITH AUREL BGC

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by GLOBAL ECOPOWER to AUREL BGC, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

▪ €33,783.73

▪ 3,915 sharesIt is reminded that as at June 30, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

▪ €26,137.11

▪ 9,174 shares

…………… ..

GEP

Philippe PERRET

Deputy CEO

Phone . : 04 42 24 50 16 contact@global-ecopower.com …………… ..

ACTUS finance & communication

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations Phone : 01 53 67 36 34 vferran@actus.fr