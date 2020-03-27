Log in
Global EcoPower : Annual General Meeting of 3 April 2020 by conference call

03/27/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Meyreuil (France), 27 March 2020

Annual General Meeting of 3 April 2020 by conference call

Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is informing its shareholders that it is holding its Annual General Meeting remotely.

Due to the health measures imposed by the government, the company's head office has been closed since 17 March 2020 and a system of remote working has been put in place.

As a result, the Annual General Meeting convened on Friday, 3 April 2020 at 10 a.m. will not now be physically held at Global EcoPower's head office. Instead, the company will hold the meeting by conference call and would like to point out, in this regard, that a system is already in place allocating the necessary powers to the Chairman and enabling shareholders to vote by post or online without having to physically attend the Meeting.

  • Shareholders who wish to connect to the AGM should send their certificate of share ownership to ag2020@global-ecopower.combefore 6 p.m. on Thursday, 2 April.
  • Once GEP has received your certificate of share ownership, it will send you a telephone number and code to connect to the AGM.

About Global EcoPower:

GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:

  • Its historical business is the construction of renewable power plants using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity.
  • A new higher value-added activity building and developing Green Energy Business complexes, including an eco-business consuming high amounts of energy.
    GEP is currently in the process of building France's first "algo-solar" complex in Payra-sur- L'Hers (southern France), combining green energy and spirulina production. This complex not only enables the production site to be fully self-sufficient in terms of its energy needs, but it can also produce a surplus of power, which will have a significant positive impact on operating profitability.

GLOBAL ECOPOWER

ACTIFIN

ACTIFIN

Philippe Perret

Christophe de Lylle

Aminata Doucouré

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Financial Communication

Press Relations

contact@global-ecopower.com

cdelylle@actifin.fr

adoucoure@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)4 42 24 50 16

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 23

In 2018, GEP generated €24.6m in revenue, operating income of €4.8m and a net profit of €2.7m. GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - Ticker: ALGEP). The company is eligible for the SME personal equity plan (PEA-PME).

The Green Energy Business in a few words…

As part of the ecological transition process, the Green Energy Business refers to the combination of green energy production with environmentally-friendly industrial activity, so as to minimise environmental impact. The Green Energy Business involves the construction of positive green energy complexes which ensure a sustainable cost price of green products by consuming the energy they produce.

GLOBAL ECOPOWER

ACTIFIN

ACTIFIN

Philippe Perret

Christophe de Lylle

Aminata Doucouré

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Financial Communication

Press Relations

contact@global-ecopower.com

cdelylle@actifin.fr

adoucoure@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)4 42 24 50 16

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 23

Disclaimer

Global EcoPower SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 19:07:02 UTC
