Global EcoPower : Annual General Meeting of 3 April 2020 by conference call

Meyreuil (France), 27 March 2020

Annual General Meeting of 3 April 2020 by conference call

Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is informing its shareholders that it is holding its Annual General Meeting remotely.

Due to the health measures imposed by the government, the company's head office has been closed since 17 March 2020 and a system of remote working has been put in place.

As a result, the Annual General Meeting convened on Friday, 3 April 2020 at 10 a.m. will not now be physically held at Global EcoPower's head office. Instead, the company will hold the meeting by conference call and would like to point out, in this regard, that a system is already in place allocating the necessary powers to the Chairman and enabling shareholders to vote by post or online without having to physically attend the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to connect to the AGM should send their certificate of share ownership to ag2020@global-ecopower.combefore 6 p.m. on Thursday, 2 April.

Once GEP has received your certificate of share ownership, it will send you a telephone number and code to connect to the AGM.

About Global EcoPower:

GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:

Its historical business is the construction of renewable power plants using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity.

A new higher value-added activity building and developing Green Energy Business complexes, including an eco-business consuming high amounts of energy.

GEP is currently in the process of building France's first "algo-solar" complex in Payra-sur- L'Hers (southern France), combining green energy and spirulina production. This complex not only enables the production site to be fully self-sufficient in terms of its energy needs, but it can also produce a surplus of power, which will have a significant positive impact on operating profitability.