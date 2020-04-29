Log in
Global EcoPower : Deferral of the publication of the 2019 financial statements and of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/29/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Meyreuil (France), 29 April 2020

Deferral of the publication of the 2019 financial statements and of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Within the framework of Order No. 2020-318 of 25 March 2020, Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is announcing the deferral of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and of the publication of its annual financial report.

Given the uncertainties linked to the current health crisis and within the framework of Order No. 2020-318 of 25 March 2020, Global EcoPower has decided to postpone its ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders until September 2020 at the latest. A precise date will be set at a later stage and the meeting will be convened using the legal means in force.

In parallel, on the basis of the communication by the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) dated 30 March 2020, publication of the annual financial report will be postponed until June because the preparation of the report has been complicated by the management of the repercussions of the health crisis.

Jean-Marie Santander, co-founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global EcoPower, remarks: "As a result of the confinement measures around Covid-19,Global EcoPower is keeping its system of home working in place until 11 May 2020. A resumption will take place in strict compliance with the health rules implemented by the government. Accordingly, and within the framework of Order No. 2020-318,we have decided to postpone the dates of the next Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting to approve the company's financial statements. This pandemic will undoubtedly speed up trends in the ecological sector and in particular projects underpinning the circular economy."

About Global EcoPower:

GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:

  • Its historical business is the construction of renewable power plants using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity.
  • A new higher value-added activity building and developing Green Energy Business complexes, including an eco-business consuming high amounts of energy.
    GEP is currently in the process of building France's first "algo-solar" complex in Payra-sur-L'Hers
    (southern France), combining green energy and spirulina production. This complex not only enables

GLOBAL ECOPOWER

ACTIFIN

ACTIFIN

Philippe Perret

Christophe de Lylle

Aminata Doucouré

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Financial Communication

Press Relations

contact@global-ecopower.com

cdelylle@actifin.fr

adoucoure@actifin.fr

+33 (0)4 42 24 50 16

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 23

the production site to be fully self-sufficient in terms of its energy needs, but it can also produce a surplus of power, which will have a significant positive impact on operating profitability.

In 2018, GEP generated €24.6m in revenue, operating income of €4.8m and a net profit of €2.7m. GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - Ticker: ALGEP). The company is eligible for the SME personal equity plan (PEA-PME).

The Green Energy Business in a few words…

As part of the ecological transition process, the Green Energy Business refers to the combination of green energy production with environmentally-friendly industrial activity, so as to minimise environmental impact. The Green Energy Business involves the construction of positive green energy complexes which ensure a sustainable cost price of green products by consuming the energy they produce.

GLOBAL ECOPOWER

ACTIFIN

ACTIFIN

Philippe Perret

Christophe de Lylle

Aminata Doucouré

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Financial Communication

Press Relations

contact@global-ecopower.com

cdelylle@actifin.fr

adoucoure@actifin.fr

+33 (0)4 42 24 50 16

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 23

Disclaimer

Global EcoPower SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:27:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marie Santander Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grégory Santander Chief Operating Officer
Philippe de Marqueissac Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alexandre Mattei Chief Technical Officer
Philippe Perret Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL ECOPOWER-12.39%15
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED4.98%5 058
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-25.36%4 423
NEOEN9.87%3 128
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED1.16%2 200
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.1.84%2 054
