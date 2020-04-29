Global EcoPower : Deferral of the publication of the 2019 financial statements and of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Meyreuil (France), 29 April 2020

Deferral of the publication of the 2019 financial statements and of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Within the framework of Order No. 2020-318 of 25 March 2020, Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is announcing the deferral of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and of the publication of its annual financial report.

Given the uncertainties linked to the current health crisis and within the framework of Order No. 2020-318 of 25 March 2020, Global EcoPower has decided to postpone its ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders until September 2020 at the latest. A precise date will be set at a later stage and the meeting will be convened using the legal means in force.

In parallel, on the basis of the communication by the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) dated 30 March 2020, publication of the annual financial report will be postponed until June because the preparation of the report has been complicated by the management of the repercussions of the health crisis.

Jean-Marie Santander, co-founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global EcoPower, remarks: "As a result of the confinement measures around Covid-19,Global EcoPower is keeping its system of home working in place until 11 May 2020. A resumption will take place in strict compliance with the health rules implemented by the government. Accordingly, and within the framework of Order No. 2020-318,we have decided to postpone the dates of the next Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting to approve the company's financial statements. This pandemic will undoubtedly speed up trends in the ecological sector and in particular projects underpinning the circular economy."

About Global EcoPower:

GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:

using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity. A new higher value-added activity building and developing Green Energy Business complexes, including an eco-business consuming high amounts of energy.

GEP is currently in the process of building France's first "algo-solar" complex in Payra-sur-L'Hers

(southern France), combining green energy and spirulina production. This complex not only enables