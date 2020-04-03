Global EcoPower : NEW EQUATABLE SHARES DETACHMENT AND LISTING OF WARRANTS

PRESS RELEASE

Meyreuil (France), 3 April 2020

NEW EQUATABLE SHARES

DETACHMENT AND LISTING OF WARRANTS

Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is informing its shareholders of changes in its capital.

Global EcoPower would like to inform its shareholders that on 7 April 2020 it will detach 1,226,524 warrants on 1,226,524 shares with share warrants issued for the benefit of three innovation investment funds (FCPI) managed by NEXTSTAGE (see our press release of 6 February).

http://www.global-ecopower.com/sites/default/files/communiques/cp_gep_nextstage_en_final.pdf

Consequently:

1,226,524 new shares, issued by the company and immediately equatable to the existing shares (ISIN code FR0011289198), will be admitted for trading on the EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS market from 7 April 2020.

The number of shares in circulation will thus increase as of that date from 8,549,550 to 9,776,074.

The 1,226,524 warrants arising from the aforementioned detachment will be admitted for trading on the EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS market on 7 April 2020, with the following characteristics:

Strike price: €1.7

Parity on exercise: 1 share for 1 warrant

Maturity: 31/12/2025

Exercise period: from 7/04/2020 to 31/12/2025 inclusive

Underlying share: GLOBAL ECOPOWER (ISIN code FR0011289198)

The new shares issued as a result of the exercise of the warrants will be immediately equatable to the existing shares.

About Global EcoPower:

GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:

Its historical business is the construction of renewable power plants using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity.