Global EcoPower : NEW EQUATABLE SHARES DETACHMENT AND LISTING OF WARRANTS

PRESS RELEASE
Meyreuil (France), 3 April 2020
NEW EQUATABLE SHARES
DETACHMENT AND LISTING OF WARRANTS
Global EcoPower (FR0011289198 - ALGEP) is informing its shareholders of changes in its capital.
Global EcoPower would like to inform its shareholders that on 7 April 2020 it will detach 1,226,524 warrants on 1,226,524 shares with share warrants issued for the benefit of three innovation investment funds (FCPI) managed by NEXTSTAGE (see our press release of 6 February).
http://www.global-ecopower.com/sites/default/files/communiques/cp_gep_nextstage_en_final.pdf
Consequently:
-
1,226,524 new shares, issued by the company and immediately equatable to the existing shares (ISIN code FR0011289198), will be admitted for trading on the EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS market from 7 April 2020.
-
The number of shares in circulation will thus increase as of that date from 8,549,550 to 9,776,074.
-
The 1,226,524 warrants arising from the aforementioned detachment will be admitted for trading on the EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS market on 7 April 2020, with the following characteristics:
Strike price: €1.7
Parity on exercise: 1 share for 1 warrant
Maturity: 31/12/2025
Exercise period: from 7/04/2020 to 31/12/2025 inclusive
Underlying share: GLOBAL ECOPOWER (ISIN code FR0011289198)
The new shares issued as a result of the exercise of the warrants will be immediately equatable to the existing shares.
About Global EcoPower:
GEP is a key player in the green industry, with two business lines:
-
Its historical business is the construction of renewable power plants using wind, photovoltaics and biomass as energy sources. GEP has a presence across the value chain, from construction to power plant operations. So far, it has built and commissioned more than 10 power plants, representing over 150MW in installed power capacity.
|
GLOBAL ECOPOWER
|
ACTIFIN
|
ACTIFIN
|
Philippe Perret
|
Christophe de Lylle
|
Aminata Doucouré
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Financial Communication
|
Press Relations
|
contact@global-ecopower.com
|
cdelylle@actifin.fr
|
adoucoure@actifin.fr
|
+33 (0)4 42 24 50 16
|
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
|
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 23
-
A new higher value-added activity building and developing Green Energy Business complexes, including an eco-business consuming high amounts of energy.
GEP is currently in the process of building France's first "algo-solar" complex in Payra-sur- L'Hers (southern France), combining green energy and spirulina production. This complex not only enables the production site to be fully self-sufficient in terms of its energy needs, but it can also produce a surplus of power, which will have a significant positive impact on operating profitability.
In 2018, GEP generated €24.6m in revenue, operating income of €4.8m and a net profit of €2.7m. GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - Ticker: ALGEP). The company is eligible for the SME personal equity plan (PEA-PME).
The Green Energy Business in a few words…
As part of the ecological transition process, the Green Energy Business refers to the combination of green energy production with environmentally-friendly industrial activity, so as to minimise environmental impact. The Green Energy Business involves the construction of positive green energy complexes which ensure a sustainable cost price of green products by consuming the energy they produce.
