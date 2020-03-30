Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
03/30/2020 | 10:30am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.03.2020 / 16:28
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
30 March 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
214,841,827
30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de