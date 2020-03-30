Log in
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/30/2020 | 10:30am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.03.2020 / 16:28
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 March 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
214,841,827


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010555  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
