Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Global Fashion Group S.A.    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Fashion S A : GFG CONTINUES GROWTH WITH STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
GFG CONTINUES GROWTH WITH STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED

13.11.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONTINUES GROWTH WITH STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED

Luxembourg, 13th November 2019 - Global Fashion Group S.A. (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, has delivered its strongest growth in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) this year.

- Net Merchandise Value (NMV) increased by 24.1% on a constant currency basis to EUR433.8m. Revenue growth was 18.7% on a constant currency basis as Marketplace share continues to grow, now at 22% of NMV.

- Active Customers reached 12.4 million, growing by 15.0% with NMV per Active Customer also continuing to increase, by 6.9% to EUR134.9.

- Number of orders grew by 20.8% to 8.5 million. Customers are purchasing 7.5% more often at 2.6 times per year with a 2.8% increase in their average order value.

- Adjusted EBITDA margin was (2.8)% delivering an improvement of 3.1 percentage points (pp) year-on- year.


Christoph Barchewitz and Patrick Schmidt, GFG Co-Chief Executive Officers, said:
"We had a strong third quarter with a good step up in NMV. We have focussed on enhancing our market leading customer experience through broadening our assortment, enhancing our app functionalities and further cementing sustainability as a key pillar of our business - all through our ongoing excellent localised execution. In this way, we continue to invest across our early stage markets, strengthening our growth and path to profitability even further."

GFG continues to evolve its assortment strategy with the launch of over 440 fashion & lifestyle brands in Q3 and the introduction of new categories and more exclusive brand collaborations and products. GFG also launched its first sustainable own brand, AERE, and appointed its first Chief Sustainability Officer to ensure sustainability is integrated into every part of the business.

Operational developments further enhanced the delivery experience offered in CIS through an expanded network of pick-up points. 45% of all orders shipped in Q3, were delivered via 300 own pick-up points and over 12,000 third-party pick-up points.

Innovations in app functionality have continued to deliver new levels of customer engagement and strengthened GFG's app-first approach. Our apps were downloaded over 9 million times and generated 50% of NMV in Q3, up 7 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin for the quarter was 40.5%, improving 4.3pp on Q3 last year. The rate of growth was flattered by soft performance in CIS in Q3 2018.

GFG's Adjusted EBITDA margin was (2.8)% in the quarter, improving 3.1pp year on year, driven primarily by improved gross margin.

Following the receipt of EUR186m IPO proceeds in the quarter, GFG has EUR277m of cash on a pro-forma basis, including restricted cash and cash on deposit, as at 30th September 2019.

The overall guidance provided in the H1 management report is reconfirmed.

The Group forecasts NMV growth between 20-23% on a constant currency basis, growing to EUR1.7-EUR1.8bn. The Group forecasts revenue to grow to above EUR1.3bn, whilst continuing to make further progress towards Adjusted EBITDA break-even. We continue to forecast our 2019 capex investment to be around EUR80m, with EUR41m invested to date.

             
  Key Performance Indicators          
             
    9M 2018 9M 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019  
  NMVEURm 1,001.1 1,224.0 335.9 433.8  
  % Constant Currency Growth 22.5% 23.0% 23.7% 24.1%  
  % EUR Growth 6.3% 22.3% 7.1% 29.2%  
             
  Active Customersm 10.8 12.4 10.8 12.4  
  % Growth 15.0% 15.0% 15.0% 15.0%  
             
  NMV / Active CustomerEUR 129.7 134.9 129.7 134.9  
  % Constant Currency Growth 6.9% 6.9% 6.9% 6.9%  
  % EUR Growth (5.2%) 4.0% (5.2%) 4.0%  
             
  Number of Ordersm 19.6 24.3 7.1 8.5  
  % Growth 21.3% 24.2% 24.8% 20.8%  
             
  Order Frequency 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6  
  % Growth 5.3% 7.5% 5.3% 7.5%  
             
  Average Order Value EUR 51.1 50.4 47.5 50.8  
  % Constant Currency Growth 1.0% (0.9%) (0.9%) 2.8%  
  % EUR Growth (12.4%) (1.5%) (14.2%) 6.9%  
             
             
             
  Key Financials          
             
    9M 2018 9M 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019  
  Revenue EURm 799.3 928.3 264.6 325.1  
  % Constant Currency Growth 19.2% 16.9% 18.3% 18.7%  
  % EUR Growth 4.2% 16.1% 3.2% 22.8%  
             
  Gross Profit EURm 311.3 370.9 95.9 131.5  
  % Margin of Revenue 38.9% 40.0% 36.2% 40.5%  
             
  Adjusted EBITDA EURm (45.9) (37.8) (15.6) (9.1)  
  % Margin of Revenue (5.7%) (4.1%) (5.9%) (2.8%)  
             
  Capex EURm 26.3 40.8 11.6 16.2  
             
 

 

Further Information

KPI definitions, financial definitions and reconciliations to IFRS figures are available in the Q3 2019 financial report.

To read GFG's full Q3 19 financial report, please visit
https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html

The report is also available on the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information in Luxembourg (OAM) referred to in Article 20 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Matthew Price: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com

Press contact:
Jovana Lakcevic, Head of PR & Communications: jovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com

Forward looking information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in Asia Pacific, Latin America and CIS. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established e-commerce platforms: THE ICONIC, ZALORA, dafiti and lamoda. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the 9 months of 2019, GFG delivered over 24.3 million orders to 12.4 million Active Customers. ISIN: LU2010095458.


13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 911073

 
End of News DGAP News Service

911073  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=911073&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
02:05aGLOBAL FASHION S A : Gfg continues growth with strong third quarter and guidance..
EQ
08/27GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
08/21GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Global fashion group delivers strong second quarter
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 331 M
EBIT 2019 -124 M
Net income 2019 -156 M
Finance 2019 159 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,43  €
Last Close Price 2,06  €
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.0.00%438
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.49%98 208
KERING29.62%72 267
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.10%64 260
ROSS STORES34.83%40 608
HENNES & MAURITZ53.64%33 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group