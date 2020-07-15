Log in
Global Fashion S A : Lamoda launches SA.AL&CO and Proraso

07/15/2020 | 10:36am EDT

Moscow: Lamoda, the leading online fashion & lifestyle destination in Russia & the CIS, has long presented a wide range of men's cosmetics for the face, hair, body, moustache and beard, as well as a range of various accessories from global brands including, La Bruket, L'occitane, Weleda, Clinique. From this month, two more iconic brands have joined the platform: the Austrian premium men's care brand SA.AL&CO and the world-famous Italian manufacturer of shaving products with more than half a century of history, Proraso.

SA.AL&CO, premium men's skincare is from the ecologically clean area of the Tyrolean Alps and is a new generation of care products created for modern life. Aluminium bottles, a font that resembles the license plates of Italian cars of the 60s and the possibility of personalization by handwriting a name or wish on the packaging. - makes the product industrial chic. The famous SA.AL&CO shaving cream contains only organic ingredients: natural coconut sugar, aloe vera, macadamia nut oil, carite and coconut, and the products are not tested on animals. The combination of active ingredients and essential oils gives the products a subtle, fresh and elegant aroma. According to customer insight, men don't like to mix different scents, so all SA.AL&CO products have the same smell-the aroma of tea with mint. In addition to the shaving cream, customers can now buy deodorant, shower gel, face cream, liquid soap and other skin care products on the Lamoda platform.

The historic Italian brand, Proraso also joined the Lamoda platform this month. Since 1948, the name Proraso has been synonymous with high quality and remains the most popular brand of shaving products in Italy. The brand has kept its secret formula, which is passed down from generation to generation, and the production secrets allow Proraso to maintain the highest standards that satisfy any request. From this month on Lamoda customers can buy the Proraso's legendary beard oil, various colognes, shampoos, creams and foams for shaving, balms, care creams and much more.

-ENDS-

About Lamoda
Lamoda was established in 2011. Today Lamoda is the leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Russia and the CIS, listing more than 6 million products from 3,000 international and local fashion brands to over 3 million active customers. Lamoda proudly employs over 7,000 people in Moscow, Minsk, Kyiv and Almaty, as well as a cutting-edge automated fulfilment center in Bykovo, a technology hub, and 3 call-centers in Volgograd, Zhytomyr and Chernigiv. Lamoda's delivery network is also one of the largest last-mile delivery services in Russia and CIS. Lamoda, is part of Global Fashion Group (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets.

For more information visit www.lamoda.ru

About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in Asia Pacific, Latin America and CIS. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: THE ICONIC, ZALORA, dafiti and lamoda. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered more than 34 million orders to over 13 million Active Customers.
GFG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (GFG.DE) ISIN: LU2010095458.

For more information visit www.global-fashion-group.com

Disclaimer

Global Fashion Group SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 14:35:04 UTC
