Global Fashion S A : ZALORA INTRODUCES FIRST COLLECTION FROM SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS WITH TENCELTM FIBERS

SINGAPORE -- ZALORA has launched its first collection from sustainable materials under the ZALORA Basics label, in collaboration with TENCELTM fibers. The capsule is made up of stylish classics with an updated twist, and aims to encourage customers to shop fashion more consciously.

ZALORA Basics' TENCELTM fibers collection offers 44 styles, including tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, a hijab and a turban. TENCELTM fibers originate from the renewable raw material wood, and are certified compostable and biodegradable, thus able to fully revert back to nature. TENCELTM Lyocell fibres have a commendable reputation for their responsible sourcing of raw material from sustainably managed forests, and their closed-loop production process which transforms wood pulp into cellulosic fibres with high resource efficiency and low environmental impact.

'Southeast Asia's fashion ecosystem is now growing rapidly - thanks to the rise of digital technology and e-commerce platforms. Moreover, we're also starting to see a rising trend in sustainable fashion products. We are thrilled to have partnered with a vibrant and dazzling brand like Zalora. Together, we can pave the way to a greener future of fashion industry, and embracing the opportunity to fulfill consumers' demand, who have been longing for fashion item that is good for them and the Earth, too.' said Mariam Tania, Marketing and Branding Manager for Lenzing Group, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Lenzing Group is the producer of TENCELTM fibers.

Giulio Xiloyannis, ZALORA's Chief Commercial Officer, added, 'At ZALORA we are committed to promote sustainability in the region and to shape a sustainable fashion ecosystem. As part of our sustainability strategy, we strive to offer our customers a large choice of sustainable fashion, beginning with our ZALORA Basics label. This collection made with TENCELTM fibers is the first step for our own in house labels to make sustainable fashion accessible to our customers, in hopes of educating and inspiring more conscious fashion consumption.'

The ZALORA Basics capsule collection with TENCELTM fiber assures consumers that their fashion choices have lower impacts on the environment. TENCELTM fiber is gentle on skin, breathable, retains colour, and manages moisture to repel unfavourable bacterial growth. Comprising both Lyocell and Modal, TENCELTM fiber boasts comfort in softness and luster, while flattering figures with its silky drape silhouette.

ZALORA recently announced its sustainability strategy, and intends in 2020 through 2025 to inspire consumers to make sustainable fashion choices while driving a circular fashion movement in the region. ZALORA's commitment to shaping a sustainable fashion ecosystem includes minimising the environmental impact and encouraging social and environmental improvement in the supply chain through ethical sourcing. The ZALORA Basics TENCELTM fibers collection delivers the promise of an annual capsule made of sustainable materials within the private label, with consequent efforts to follow as part of our commitment to continuously increase the use of sustainable materials in our products.

ZALORA Basics TENCELTM fibers capsule collection is available now on https://www.zalora.sg/women/zalora-basics/ and retails from SGD 24.90 to SGD 79.90. Press materials available here.

ABOUT ZALORA GROUP:

ZALORA is Asia's online fashion destination. Founded in 2012, the company has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA is part of Global Fashion Group, the world's leader in online fashion for emerging markets. ZALORA offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands and products across apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty categories for men and women. Offering up to 30-day free returns, speedy deliveries as fast as 3 hours in some markets, free delivery over a certain spend, and multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery, ZALORA is the online shopping destination with endless fashion possibilities.

ABOUT GLOBAL FASHION GROUP:

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in Asia Pacific, Latin America and CIS. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established e-commerce platforms: THE ICONIC, ZALORA, dafiti and lamoda. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered over 34.6 million orders to 13.1 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.) For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com.

ABOUT TENCELTM FIBERS

TENCELTM is the textile specialty brand under The Lenzing Group that covers textile specialty product fiber offerings for apparel and home. The TENCELTM product brand portfolio defines a new evolutionary step in terms of sustainability, functional benefits, natural comfort and caters for distinctive everyday usage or application. Product brands under TENCELTM includes TENCELTM Active, TENCELTM Denim, TENCELTM Home, TENCELTM Intimate, TENCELTM Luxe and TENCELTM for Footwear.

Featuring botanic origin and biodegradable quality, TENCELTM Modal and TENCELTM Lyocell fibers can enhance breathability of fabrics and have minimal static charge when used in fabrics. Fabrics made of TENCELTM Modal and Lyocell fibers are also gentle on skin with smooth, long-lasting softness, color vibrancy and color retention features. TENCELTM Lyocell fibers are versatile and can be combined with a wide range of textile fibers to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of fabrics. Through moisture management, TENCELTM Lyocell fibers can also absorb moisture efficiently. Exhibiting high flexibility, TENCELTM Modal fibers enhance textiles with a naturally soft quality. Offering endless design possibilities, TENCELTM Modal fibers can be blended with other fibers and processed using conventional machinery, significantly improving the softness and comfort of fabrics.

Fibers used under the TENCELTM brand are derived from certified and controlled sources following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. Namely TENCELTM Modal and TENCELTM Lyocell fibers, both cellulosic fibers are produced via environmentally responsible production processes and are compostable and biodegradable, thus can fully revert back to nature. TENCELTM Modal and TENCELTM Lyocell fibers are designated by the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) BioPreferred® Program.