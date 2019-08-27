Log in
Global Fashion Group S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2019 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1.1.1.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person

closely associated
1.1.1.2 Name1 Partan Limited
 
2. Reason for the notification
2.1 Position / status2 n/a
2.2 Initial notification /

amendment3		 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
3.1 Name Global Fashion Group S.A.
3.2 LEI Hargreaves Lansdown  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1 Description of the
financial instrument, type of instrument 6		 Order to trade shares
Identification code GFG.DE (LU2010095458)
4.2 Nature of the

transaction8		 Purchase of shares
4.3 Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7917 EUR 4,000
  Aggregated  
  information
  - Aggregated

volume10		 4,000
4.4 - Price11 EUR 11,166.80
4.5 Date of the

transaction12		 23/08/2019 (08:49am)
4.6 Place of the

transaction13		 United Kingdom

27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53495  27.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
