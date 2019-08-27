Global Fashion Group S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons 0 08/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.08.2019 / 12:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1.1.1.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person



closely associated 1.1.1.2 Name1 Partan Limited 2. Reason for the notification 2.1 Position / status2 n/a 2.2 Initial notification /



amendment3 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3.1 Name Global Fashion Group S.A. 3.2 LEI Hargreaves Lansdown 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 Description of the

financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Order to trade shares Identification code GFG.DE (LU2010095458) 4.2 Nature of the



transaction8 Purchase of shares 4.3 Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 2.7917 EUR 4,000 Aggregated information - Aggregated



volume10 4,000 4.4 - Price11 EUR 11,166.80 4.5 Date of the



transaction12 23/08/2019 (08:49am) 4.6 Place of the



transaction13 United Kingdom

27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Global Fashion Group S.A. 5, Heienhaff L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

End of News DGAP News Service 53495 27.08.2019

