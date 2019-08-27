|
Global Fashion Group S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.08.2019 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.1.1.1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
|1.1.1.2
|Name1
|Partan Limited
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|2.1
|Position / status2
|n/a
|2.2
|Initial notification /
amendment3
|PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|3.1
|Name
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|3.2
|LEI
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|4.1
|Description of the
financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Order to trade shares
|Identification code
|GFG.DE (LU2010095458)
|4.2
|Nature of the
transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|4.3
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.7917 EUR
|4,000
|
|Aggregated
|
|
|information
|
|- Aggregated
volume10
|4,000
|4.4
|- Price11
|EUR 11,166.80
|4.5
|Date of the
transaction12
|23/08/2019 (08:49am)
|4.6
|Place of the
transaction13
|United Kingdom
27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53495 27.08.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|1 331 M
|EBIT 2019
|-124 M
|Net income 2019
|-156 M
|Finance 2019
|159 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-4,20x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-4,72x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,29x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,33x
|Capitalization
|546 M
|
|Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
4,43 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,84 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
97,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
55,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-1,41%