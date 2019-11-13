Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc    FNI   PHY2715L1163

GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDINGS INC

(FNI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Ferronickel : Top Philippine nickel miners post lower ore sales, upbeat on fourth quarter earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:41am EST

Nickel ore sales by the Philippines' two biggest producers of the raw material for stainless steel dropped more than 1% in the first nine months of the year, they said, despite the country's shipments to China hitting a 13-month high in September.

Nickel Asia Corp and Global Ferronickel Holdings Corp are upbeat about earnings prospects in the last quarter, however, as prices have surged this year ahead of an Indonesian ban on ore exports.

The companies' combined ore output accounts for more than half of the Philippines' production.

Global Ferronickel said its January-September shipment, sold solely to Chinese customers, was 1.5% lower at 4.642 million wet metric tonnes versus 4.711 million wmt a year earlier.

"This is due to management's decision to ship more higher-grade nickel ore to take advantage of better prices," it said on Wednesday in a statement accompanying its quarterly financial results.

Nickel prices have been pushed higher by Indonesia's move to stop exporting unprocessed ore from 2020, two years earlier than originally planned.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange has gained 44% since the start of the year, while the most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has climbed about 48%.

Despite lower shipments, Global Ferronickel said its nine-month net income jumped 35%, thanks to higher prices.

"We are counting on the price of nickel to continue its upward momentum, especially with the Indonesian government's recent decision to ban the export of nickel ore from next year," Global Ferronickel President Dante Bravo said.

Nickel Asia's nine-month sales fell 1.7% to 15.29 million wmt. Its net income dropped 43%, partly due to losses at the two local processing plants it partly owns.

"The company was not able to fully benefit from the effect of higher prices," Nickel Asia President Martin Antonio Zamora said.

"However, the company expects a strong performance for the remainder of the year due to the higher prices contracted on its remaining shipments, coupled with the return to profitability for the two processing plants," he said in a statement.

Philippine miners are likely to ramp up nickel ore output by next year, although their production capacity is limited by a number of factors, including government-imposed mining curbs.

Nickel ore shipments to China from the Philippines, an alternative supply source to No. 1 producer Indonesia, but with lower-grade material, hit a 13-month high of 4.39 million tonnes in September.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
LME NICKEL CASH -1.46% 15500 End-of-day quote.48.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDING
03:41aGLOBAL FERRONICKEL : Top Philippine nickel miners post lower ore sales, upbeat o..
RE
06/27GLOBAL FERRONICKEL : FNI to invest $50-M in steel rebars production
AQ
01/17GLOBAL FERRONICKEL : Philippines' Global Ferronickel holds ore shipments to Chin..
RE
2018Exclusive - After crackdown, Philippines plans fresh mining curbs
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 11 299 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,05  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Sy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dante R. Bravo President & Executive Director
Carlo A. Matilac Senior Vice President-Operations
Mary Belle D. Bituin CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Noel B. Lazaro Director, Senior Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDINGS INC223
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL46.27%45 037
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.78%28 557
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC7.57%15 437
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-10.69%10 293
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.19.73%9 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group