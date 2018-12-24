Global Graphics : New URW font contract

Log in
12/24/2018 | 08:45am CET

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

GLOBAL GRAPHICS ANNOUNCES URW FONT CONTRACT

Cambridge (UK) 24 December 2018 08:00 CET: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces that it has, through its subsidiary URW Type Foundry GmbH ("URW"), signed a contract and received acceptance for a fully paid up, perpetual license for its font technology.

The net benefit to the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is expected to be approximately EUR 0.9 million No significant revenue is expected in future years from this contract due to the perpetual license that has been granted, however, non-material revenue, consistent with maintenance arrangements in this type of contract, will be recognised over the following 5 years for support and maintenance services provided by URW.

This is an exceptional contract for URW and is not expected to be repeated.

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet.

CONTACTS

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics SE published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:44:07 UTC
