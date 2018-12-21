Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Global Graphics    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS (GLOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 01:34:06 pm
4.23 EUR   -0.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Graphics : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:51pm CET

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 21 December 2018: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Guido Van der Schueren

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Global Graphics PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZFW446QIHAB654

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share

GB00BYN5BY03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

EUR 4.2483

Volume 6,023

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,023

EUR 25,587.51

e)

Date of the transaction

20 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software;the type foundry, URW Type Foundry,and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet.

CONTACTS

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics SE published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL GRAPHICS
12:51pGLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs
PU
12/19GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs
PU
12/19GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharg..
AQ
12/17GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC : Notification of holdings in company
AQ
12/13GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs
PU
12/11GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs
PU
12/07GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by PDMRs
PU
12/07GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharg..
AQ
12/05GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of holdings in company
PU
11/28GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of holdings in company
PU
More news
Chart GLOBAL GRAPHICS
Duration : Period :
Global Graphics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL GRAPHICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Peter Fry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guido René van der Schueren Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Graeme Redgrave Huttley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Bailey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL GRAPHICS55.31%0
ADOBE SYSTEMS24.77%106 730
WORKDAY49.46%33 149
AUTODESK19.17%27 361
ELECTRONIC ARTS-25.41%23 397
SQUARE INC61.23%23 115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.