Global Green Solutions, Inc. (GGRN) /AKBB Holdings Announces Shareholder Update

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGRN) announces it has been acquired by AKBB Holdings, LLC. GGRN has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Tony Wong, CEO, states, ''We are excited about the new direction of GGRN and we are confident that our management team will efficiently fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create maximum shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time but we will expedite these items quickly so that we can move forward on our growth and acquisition strategy. Additionally, I want to report to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.''





During the next few weeks, the Company will also be launching its corporate website, coordinating with OTC Markets to move to Current Status, and providing information to the existing cannabis business.

About AKBB Holdings

AKBB Holdings is a diversified cannabis holding company. Though its ownership of California state cannabis licenses and strategic partnerships, the company's growth plan is to not only expand its business revenues but will also grow through acquisitions of complementary businesses in the cannabis sector.

