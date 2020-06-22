Global Green Solutions, Inc. (GGRN) /AKBB Holdings Announces Shareholder Update

Log in
06/22/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGRN) announces it has been acquired by AKBB Holdings, LLC. GGRN has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Tony Wong, CEO, states, ''We are excited about the new direction of GGRN and we are confident that our management team will efficiently fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create maximum shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time but we will expedite these items quickly so that we can move forward on our growth and acquisition strategy. Additionally, I want to report to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.''

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7224/58264_92db41f7644e69dd_001full.jpg


AKBB Holdings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7224/58264_92db41f7644e69dd_001full.jpg

During the next few weeks, the Company will also be launching its corporate website, coordinating with OTC Markets to move to Current Status, and providing information to the existing cannabis business.

About AKBB Holdings

AKBB Holdings is a diversified cannabis holding company. Though its ownership of California state cannabis licenses and strategic partnerships, the company's growth plan is to not only expand its business revenues but will also grow through acquisitions of complementary businesses in the cannabis sector.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.akbbholdings.com.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/AKBB_Holdings

Contact Information:

GGRN Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

AKBB Holdings, LLC
949-239-1050
Investors@akbbtrading.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AKBB Holdings, LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58264


© Newsfilecorp 2020
