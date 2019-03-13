Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Global Health Limited    GLH   AU000000GLH2

GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED

(GLH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

14 March 2019: MasterCare EMR selected by Monash Health Drug and Alcohol Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

For Immediate Release: 13 March 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

ASX: GLH

MasterCare EMR selected by Monash Health Drug and Alcohol Services

Late last year the World Health Organization declared mental health to be one of the greatest areas of ill health and disability worldwide, affecting at least 450 million people at any given time.

With the concentration of the Australian Government in this area and a Royal Commission in Victoria, highly sophisticated and flexible platforms which allow for electronic connectivity, data collection and retention, secure messaging, co-ordination of services and recordings necessary for government compliance are increasingly essential in this complex area.

MasterCare EMR, is a highly advanced and scalable platform built specifically for Australian healthcare services. MasterCare's platform's core function for Monash Health Drug and Alcohol services will be to ensure that they can effectively manage clients, in line with the new Victorian Alcohol and Drug Services (VADC) data capture and reporting requirements. This will be the 3rd Victorian AOD service to adopt the platform with both Windana Drug & Alcohol and Bass Coast Health joining as our early adopters for VADC in mid-2018.

MasterCare General Manager, Kye Cherian, said the company is now starting to see trends in data reporting requirements in both state and federal programs that require more structure and data integrity.

"MasterCare which has been supporting clients like ACT Health for over 15 years has a robust episodic framework that supports these more structured community programs", he said.

Mr Cherian says the platform is one of the few in Australia that has the flexibility and sophistication needed in a multi-disciplinary area, and is a cost effective way of managing the complexities involved.

The team at MasterCare will continue to work with Monash Health on its current needs in this area.

ENDS

For more information:

Mathew Cherian Chief Executive Officer T: 61 3 9675 0688

MEDIA RELEASE

ASX: GLH

About Global Health Limited

Global Health (ASX:GLH) is a leading provider of Digital Health solutions to the Australasian Healthcare Industry. Innovation, consumer-centricity and connectivity are the foundations of the Company's vision of 'Connecting Clinicians and Consumers.'

Global Health helps streamline the delivery of healthcare services and provide better health outcomes across various health sectors, including acute and community settings.

Global Health offers a range of solutions to help health businesses be more efficient and deliver excellent patient care. These include: electronic medical records, patient administration systems, practice management systems, clinical records, secure message exchange, patient engagement platforms and consumer health records.

Find out more about Global Health Solution's at www.global-health.com or visit any of the product websites.

Disclaimer

Global Health Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED
03/1213 MARCH 2019 : MasterCare EMR to be implemented at Monash Health Drug and Alcoh..
PU
03/056 MARCH 2019 : Black Dog Institute selects MasterCare EMR to support innovation
PU
201830 JANUARY 2018 : Global Health partners with RANZCOG for Digital Antenatal Heal..
PU
201729 NOVEMBER 2017 : 23,000 APS members gain access to new Global Health Platforms
PU
201721 NOVEMBER 2017 : Secure messaging between Global Health and Telstra Health
PU
201715 NOVEMBER 2017 : Sharon Heley as Commercial Manager
PU
201705 OCTOBER 2017 : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
201729 AUGUST 2017 : Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report
PU
201709 AUGUST 2017 : Appointment – Asean Business Development
PU
201709 AUGUST 2017 : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Chart GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
A. Mathew Cherian CEO, Managing Director & Director
Steven Leigh Pynt Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Knowles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sam Butcher Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED19.23%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.65%123 412
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.31%108 477
ACCENTURE16.30%104 535
VMWARE, INC.27.71%71 784
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.90%66 211
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.