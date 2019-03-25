26 March 2019: Sunraysia CHS selects MasterCare EMR

For Immediate Release: 26 March 2019 MEDIA RELEASE

Sunraysia CHS selects MasterCare EMR

Following a competitive tender process, Global Health has been selected as the preferred Client Information Management System (CIMS) supplier for Sunraysia Community Health Services (SCHS) in Victoria, Australia.

Under the agreement, Global Health is working with SCHS to implement a suite of software applications centred around its market-leading client management and data collection system, MasterCare Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The package also features modules from Global Health's new-generation mobile-optimised, SaaS-based MasterCare+ solution. These include the Lifecard consumer health record, ReferralNet for secure message delivery, Patient Portal for online admissions and the HotHealth engagement portal.

The MasterCare Data Warehouse will also be deployed to support quality improvement and real-time data analysis using dashboards by service managers, executives and reporting to the board. The project involves building interfaces to existing SCHS systems and MasterCare+. The new platform is scheduled to be operational by 1 July 2019.

As a Community Health Service in Victoria, SCHS delivers a broad range of state and federally funded programs in North West Victoria. They include Community Health Program, Commonwealth Home Support Program, Home and Community Care Program for Younger People, Alcohol and Other Drug programs, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Primary Health Networks etc. Each program has different minimum dataset requirements and reporting processes.

Implementing MasterCare EMR and integrating it with each program's requirements will enable SCHS to produce a complete electronic health record for each patient using a standardised 'Collect Once - Use Often' methodology ensure the client does not need to retell their story.

The project builds on the work undertaken by Global Health in 2018 for Victorian public health provider Bass Coast Health, which has integrated the whole MasterCare EMR portfolio into its systems.

Global Health's MasterCare Product Manager, Kye Cherian, says that winning the SCHS tender shows there is a growing momentum in Victoria for holistic health that validates Global Health's vision.

"By broadening the scope of the engagement beyond standard data collection criteria, SCHS will experience the combined benefits of taking a holistic approach to patient management, data capture and reporting through a single platform-MasterCare," he said.

"These include streamlined data collection, rich electronic patient records, enhanced community health program reporting and improved patient engagement-all the combined advantages of our entire MasterCare portfolio."

About Global Health Limited

Global Health (ASX:GLH) is a leading provider of Digital Health solutions to the Australasian Healthcare Industry. Innovation, consumer-centricity and connectivity are the foundations of the Company's vision of 'Connecting Clinicians and Consumers.'

Global Health helps streamline the delivery of healthcare services and provide better health outcomes across various health sectors, including acute and community settings.

Global Health offers a range of solutions to help health businesses be more efficient and deliver excellent patient care. These include: electronic medical records, patient administration systems, practice management systems, clinical records, secure message exchange, patient engagement platforms and consumer health records.

Find out more about Global Health Solution's at www.global-health.com or visit any of the product websites.