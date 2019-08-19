Log in
Global Healthcare REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

08/19/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Niwot, Colorado, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTC:GBCS) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Financial results will be available via our 10-Q filing with the SEC prior to the call.

“We continue to execute our business plan across our asset portfolio and are pleased with the progress to date. Our efforts to stabilize our non-performing assets continue to bear fruit," commented Mr. Zvi Rhine, President and Chief Financial Officer of Global Healthcare REIT. "With improving cash flow generation from our existing asset base, we are evaluating the best avenues to deploy our capital.”

Global Healthcare REIT management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date:Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free:1-857-232-0357
Passcode: 816059

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. To ask a question, please pick up your handset and press 5*.

For Further Information Contact:
Zvi Rhine, President
303-449-2100


© GlobeNewswire 2019
