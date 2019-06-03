Log in
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD    GBLI   KYG3933F1054

GLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD

(GBLI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/03 04:00:00 pm
29.45 USD   -0.84%
04:31pGlobal Indemnity Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/21GLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08Global Indemnity Limited Reports 2018 Financial Results
GL
News 
News

Global Indemnity Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) (“Global Indemnity”) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of $0.25 per ordinary share to be paid on June 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2019. 

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.  Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

  • United States Based Commercial Specialty
     
  • United States Based Specialty Property
     
  • United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable
     
  • Bermuda Based Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release [1] do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to Global Indemnity’s cash dividend. These statements are based on current expectations as of the time of this press release and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that it is not possible for Global Indemnity to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or to the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

1 Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact:         

Media
Stephen W. Ries
Senior Corporate Counsel
(610) 668-3270 
sries@global-indemnity.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
