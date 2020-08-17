Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
17-Aug-2020 17:19:08
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG200817OTHR3Z0I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yen Sim
Designation
Assistant Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
161,476,125
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
17/08/2020
Total Number of shares purchased
300,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
300,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.13757
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the SGD
shares
41,302.28
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
5,800,800
0.3592
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
5,800,800
0.3592
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,644,485,882
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
Disclaimer
Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:47:15 UTC
