Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Medical REIT Inc    GMRE

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC (GMRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 03:21:20 pm
9.58 USD   +1.59%
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bear Real Estate Advisors : Represents Global Medical REIT in $17 Million Medical Office Building Acquisition in Greater Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:32pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors announced today that the real estate investment services firm represented Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) in its acquisition of an approximately 42,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located in the Los Angeles suburb of Corona, Calif. Global Medical REIT acquired the property for approximately $17 million.

Bear Real Estate Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Bear Real Estate Advisors)

Located at 2250 S. Main St., the medical office building was built in 2009 and is 100 percent leased. The eight-tenant building is master-leased on a triple net basis to regional healthcare provider Citrus Valley Medical Associates for 12 years with annual rental increases.

"This medical office building is well-located less than two miles from Corona Regional Medical Center, a 238-bed community hospital," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer. "This is an excellent example of Bear Real Estate Advisor's ability to source and secure attractive investment properties for our clients despite an increasingly challenging acquisition environment. This is one of many transactions we have completed for Global Medical REIT, a relationship we highly value. The company's internal acquisitions team's ability to execute complicated deals with flawless precision makes them a joy to work with."

Citrus Valley Medical Associates is a group practice that specializes in allergy & immunology, family medicine, internal medicine, occupational medicine, cardiology and pediatrics.

"Once again, Bear was able to source and identify a market opportunity that fit Global Medical REIT's business plan and work with the sellers to craft and complete an ideal structure for all parties," said Ray Braun, senior vice president, acquisitions of Global Medical REIT. "We are excited about our latest investment and could not be happier with the job that Matt Bear did for us."

The property exchanged hands in a sale/leaseback transaction and was sold by Circle City Medical Properties and RSS Moscoso. The sellers were represented by John Bosko, senior vice president with NAI Capital.

About Bear Real Estate Advisors
Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment services firm that caters to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

Contact
Lauren Burgos
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1399
lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bear-real-estate-advisors-represents-global-medical-reit-in-17-million-medical-office-building-acquisition-in-greater-los-angeles-300780455.html

SOURCE Bear Real Estate Advisors


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
02:32pBEAR REAL ESTATE ADVISORS : Represents Global Medical REIT in $17 Million Medica..
PR
01/16GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Announces the Strategic Disposition of the Great Bend..
BU
01/10GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Raises $57 Million of Equity in 2018 at an Average Pr..
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Board Declares 2018 Fourth Quarter Common and Preferr..
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Prices Common Stock Public Offering
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Commences Common Stock Public Offering
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.