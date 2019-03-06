Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a
net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that
acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities
to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share,
announced today its financial results for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018 by posting its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018
Earnings Results and Operating Information Package to the “Investor
Relations” section of its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.
The Company intends to hold a live conference call to discuss those
results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic
callers: 877-407-3948 / International callers: 201-389-0865
Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously
webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of the
Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com
or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/28752/indexl.html.
An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Company’s website.
About Global Medical REIT Inc.
Global Medical REIT Inc. is
net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare
facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and
groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is
comprised of 84 buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple-net
basis and contains over 2.1 million net leasable square feet. These
assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the
United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare,
real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships
with a wide range of healthcare providers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005828/en/