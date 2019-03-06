Log in
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC

(GMRE)
Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

03/06/2019

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 by posting its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Results and Operating Information Package to the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

The Company intends to hold a live conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: 877-407-3948 / International callers: 201-389-0865

Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/28752/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.
Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is comprised of 84 buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple-net basis and contains over 2.1 million net leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52,5 M
EBIT 2018 21,3 M
Net income 2018 0,92 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,94%
P/E ratio 2018 88,88
P/E ratio 2019 56,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,21x
Capitalization 260 M
Chart GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Global Medical REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jing Guo Zhang Director
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC13.27%260
WELLTOWER INC7.42%28 923
VENTAS6.93%22 276
HCP10.03%14 682
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC1.37%7 266
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.13.93%6 936
