Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 by posting its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Results and Operating Information Package to the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

The Company intends to hold a live conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3948 / International callers: 201-389-0865

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/28752/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is comprised of 84 buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple-net basis and contains over 2.1 million net leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

