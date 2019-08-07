Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 by posting its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Operating Information Package to the “Investor Relations” page of its website at http://investors.globalmedicalreit.com/.

The Company intends to hold a live conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3948 / International callers: 201-389-0865

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/31513/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is comprised of 91 buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple-net basis and contains over 2.3 million net leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

