Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces the Strategic Disposition of the Great Bend Regional Hospital and Provides a Fourth Quarter Acquisitions Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”),
a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that
acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those properties
to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share,
announced today that on December 20, 2018 the Company closed on the
disposition of its Great Bend Regional Hospital for proceeds of $32.45
million, and that it acquired six medical office net-leased assets
during the fourth quarter of 2018 for an aggregate purchase price of
$58.6 million.
“We are very pleased with the track record we are establishing as
prudent medical office investors,” stated Jeffrey Busch, Chief Executive
Officer, Chairman & President. “The disposition of our Great Bend asset
is a testament to our disciplined underwriting and the value creation
through our net-lease medical portfolio. This, in addition to our fourth
quarter acquisition activity, continues to position GMRE well within the
marketplace.”
Great Bend Disposition
On December 20, 2018, the Company disposed of the Great Bend Regional
Hospital for gross proceeds of $32.45 million, achieving a 43% levered
internal rate of return (IRR), a 24% unlevered IRR and generating a gain
of approximately $8 million. The Company intends to redeploy the
proceeds into additional healthcare property acquisitions.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Acquisitions
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company completed six
acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate of 206,997 leasable square feet,
for an aggregate purchase price of $58.6 million with annualized base
rent of $4.5 million and a weighted average capitalization rate of
7.59%. In connection with two of these acquisitions, the Company’s
operating partnership issued approximately 1.3 million operating
partnership units valued at $12.7 million at an average issuance price
of $9.89 per unit. See the table below for a description of our fourth
quarter 2018 acquisitions.
|
Property
|
|
City / State
|
|
Acquisition
Date
|
|
Leasable
Square Feet
|
|
Purchase
Price(1)
(in ‘000)
|
|
Annualized
Base Rent(2)
(in
‘000)
|
|
Capitalization
Rate(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foot and Ankle Specialists
|
|
Bountiful, UT
|
|
10/12/18
|
|
22,335
|
|
$ 4,700
|
|
$ 380
|
|
8.09%
|
TriHealth
|
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
|
10/30/18
|
|
18.820
|
|
3,900
|
|
313
|
|
8.03%
|
Cancer Center of Brevard
|
|
Melbourne, FL
|
|
11/16/18
|
|
19,074
|
|
7,650
|
|
623
|
|
8.14%
|
Heartland Women’s Healthcare
|
|
Southern, IL
|
|
11/30/18
|
|
64,966
|
|
14,287
|
|
1,158
|
|
8.11%
|
Prospect ECHN
|
|
Vernon, CT
|
|
12/19/18
|
|
58,800
|
|
10,900
|
|
774
|
|
7.10%
|
Citrus Valley Medical Assoc. Inc.
|
|
Corona, CA
|
|
12/31/18
|
|
41,803
|
|
17,200
|
|
1,204
|
|
7.00%
|
Totals/Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
206,997
|
|
$58,637
|
|
$4,452
|
|
7.59%
(1) Represents the contractual purchase price.
(2) Monthly base
rent at December 2018 multiplied by 12 and does not give effect to
future rent escalations.
(3) Capitalization rates are calculated by
dividing the Annual Base Rent by the Purchase Price.
About Global Medical REIT Inc.
Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office real estate
investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built specialized
healthcare facilities and leases them to strong healthcare systems and
groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is
comprised of 84 healthcare assets, which are leased on a triple-net
basis and contain approximately 2.1 million square feet. These assets
are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United
States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real
estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a
wide range of healthcare providers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of
words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”,
“plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that
predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements
of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as
a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be
accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or
results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on
information available at the time those statements are made and/or
management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future
events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks
and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of
which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual
performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or
suggested by the forward-looking statements, including, without
limitation, the deployment of the proceeds from the disposition of the
Great Bend Regional Hospital. These risks and uncertainties are
described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including,
without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other
documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the
Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these
statements after the date of this release.
Internal Rate of Return (IRR) Calculation
Our unlevered IRR on our Great Bend Regional Hospital investment is the
compound annual rate of return calculated based on the timing and amount
of: (i) the gross purchase price of the property plus any direct
acquisition costs; (ii) total revenues earned during the Company’s
ownership period and (iii) the gross sales price of the property net of
selling costs. Each of the items (i) through (iii) is calculated in
accordance with GAAP.
Our levered IRR on our Great Bend Regional Hospital investment is the
compound annual rate of return calculated based on the timing and amount
of: (i) the gross purchase price of the property plus any direct
acquisition and financing costs; (ii) total revenues earned during the
Company’s ownership period less interest expense (assuming an annual
interest rate of 4.00% and a debt-to-assets ratio of 50%) and (iii) the
gross sales price of the property net of loan repayment and selling
costs. Each of the items (i) through (iii) is calculated in accordance
with GAAP.
The calculation of IRR does not include an adjustment for the Company’s
general and administrative expenses or other corporate overhead amounts.
Additionally, no adjustments were made with respect to property
operating expenses or capital expenditures as the property was leased on
a triple-net basis and no capital expenditures were incurred on the
property. The IRRs achieved on the property as cited in this release
should not be viewed as an indication of the gross value created with
respect to other properties owned by the Company, and the Company does
not represent that it will achieve similar IRRs upon the disposition of
other properties.
