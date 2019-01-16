Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Medical REIT Inc    GMRE

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC (GMRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:02:02 pm
9.28 USD   -0.54%
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces the Strategic Disposition of the Great Bend Regional Hospital and Provides a Fourth Quarter Acquisitions Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:48am EST

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those properties to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today that on December 20, 2018 the Company closed on the disposition of its Great Bend Regional Hospital for proceeds of $32.45 million, and that it acquired six medical office net-leased assets during the fourth quarter of 2018 for an aggregate purchase price of $58.6 million.

“We are very pleased with the track record we are establishing as prudent medical office investors,” stated Jeffrey Busch, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & President. “The disposition of our Great Bend asset is a testament to our disciplined underwriting and the value creation through our net-lease medical portfolio. This, in addition to our fourth quarter acquisition activity, continues to position GMRE well within the marketplace.”

Great Bend Disposition

On December 20, 2018, the Company disposed of the Great Bend Regional Hospital for gross proceeds of $32.45 million, achieving a 43% levered internal rate of return (IRR), a 24% unlevered IRR and generating a gain of approximately $8 million. The Company intends to redeploy the proceeds into additional healthcare property acquisitions.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company completed six acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate of 206,997 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $58.6 million with annualized base rent of $4.5 million and a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.59%. In connection with two of these acquisitions, the Company’s operating partnership issued approximately 1.3 million operating partnership units valued at $12.7 million at an average issuance price of $9.89 per unit. See the table below for a description of our fourth quarter 2018 acquisitions.

Property   City / State  

Acquisition
Date

  Leasable

Square Feet

  Purchase

Price(1)

(in ‘000)

 

Annualized
Base Rent(2)
(in ‘000)

 

Capitalization
Rate(3)
           
Foot and Ankle Specialists Bountiful, UT 10/12/18 22,335 $ 4,700 $ 380 8.09%
TriHealth Cincinnati, OH 10/30/18 18.820 3,900 313 8.03%
Cancer Center of Brevard Melbourne, FL 11/16/18 19,074 7,650 623 8.14%
Heartland Women’s Healthcare Southern, IL 11/30/18 64,966 14,287 1,158 8.11%
Prospect ECHN Vernon, CT 12/19/18 58,800 10,900 774 7.10%
Citrus Valley Medical Assoc. Inc. Corona, CA 12/31/18 41,803   17,200   1,204   7.00%
Totals/Weighted Average 206,997   $58,637   $4,452   7.59%

(1) Represents the contractual purchase price.
(2) Monthly base rent at December 2018 multiplied by 12 and does not give effect to future rent escalations.
(3) Capitalization rates are calculated by dividing the Annual Base Rent by the Purchase Price.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases them to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is comprised of 84 healthcare assets, which are leased on a triple-net basis and contain approximately 2.1 million square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the deployment of the proceeds from the disposition of the Great Bend Regional Hospital. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) Calculation

Our unlevered IRR on our Great Bend Regional Hospital investment is the compound annual rate of return calculated based on the timing and amount of: (i) the gross purchase price of the property plus any direct acquisition costs; (ii) total revenues earned during the Company’s ownership period and (iii) the gross sales price of the property net of selling costs. Each of the items (i) through (iii) is calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our levered IRR on our Great Bend Regional Hospital investment is the compound annual rate of return calculated based on the timing and amount of: (i) the gross purchase price of the property plus any direct acquisition and financing costs; (ii) total revenues earned during the Company’s ownership period less interest expense (assuming an annual interest rate of 4.00% and a debt-to-assets ratio of 50%) and (iii) the gross sales price of the property net of loan repayment and selling costs. Each of the items (i) through (iii) is calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The calculation of IRR does not include an adjustment for the Company’s general and administrative expenses or other corporate overhead amounts. Additionally, no adjustments were made with respect to property operating expenses or capital expenditures as the property was leased on a triple-net basis and no capital expenditures were incurred on the property. The IRRs achieved on the property as cited in this release should not be viewed as an indication of the gross value created with respect to other properties owned by the Company, and the Company does not represent that it will achieve similar IRRs upon the disposition of other properties.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
07:48aGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Announces the Strategic Disposition of the Great Bend..
BU
01/10GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Raises $57 Million of Equity in 2018 at an Average Pr..
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Board Declares 2018 Fourth Quarter Common and Preferr..
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Prices Common Stock Public Offering
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Commences Common Stock Public Offering
BU
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53,2 M
EBIT 2018 21,5 M
Net income 2018 0,92 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,57%
P/E ratio 2018 82,35
P/E ratio 2019 67,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Global Medical REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jing Guo Zhang Director
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC4.39%241
WELLTOWER INC4.29%26 735
VENTAS3.43%21 417
HCP5.51%13 833
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC6.49%7 404
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.2.80%6 081
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.