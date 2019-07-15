Global Medical REIT Inc. : Schedules Release of Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Live Conference Call Thursday August 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3948 / International callers: 201-389-0865

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/31513/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. GMRE’s real estate portfolio is comprised of 92 buildings, which are leased on a triple-net basis and contain approximately 2.4 million leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

