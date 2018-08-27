Global Medical REIT Inc. : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company”), a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Jeff Busch, GMRE’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, followed by one-on-one investor meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on the investor relations section of GMRE’s website at www.investors.globalmedicalreit.com.

To receive additional information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact investor relations by contacting Mary Jensen at maryj@globalmedicalreit.com, or by calling 202-524-6869.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005584/en/