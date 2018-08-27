Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Medical REIT Inc    GMRE

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC (GMRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Medical REIT Inc. : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company”), a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Jeff Busch, GMRE’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, followed by one-on-one investor meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on the investor relations section of GMRE’s website at www.investors.globalmedicalreit.com.

To receive additional information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact investor relations by contacting Mary Jensen at maryj@globalmedicalreit.com, or by calling 202-524-6869.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
10:56pGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conferen..
BU
08/17GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
08/08GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC : Global Medical REIT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/08GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/01GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Canadian Investors Released to Buy and Sell GMRE Common St..
BU
07/17GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Confe..
BU
07/02GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06/26GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Strong Buy For This 8.7%-Yielding, Fast-Growing Healthcare.. 
08/08Your 30 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars For August 
08/08Top 50 High Yield Real Estate WallStars Show Gains To 89.2% For August 2019 
08/07Global Medical REIT FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
07/1831 Of 104 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend WallStar Dogs Tagged For July 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52,0 M
EBIT 2018 22,7 M
Net income 2018 3,11 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,43%
P/E ratio 2018 71,89
P/E ratio 2019 44,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,68x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Global Medical REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jing Guo Zhang Director
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC18.05%209
WELLTOWER INC3.40%24 520
VENTAS-2.15%21 105
HCP2.42%12 549
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC19.50%6 581
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-4.29%5 966
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.