Global Medical REIT Inc. : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios
Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four
Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.
Jeff Busch, GMRE’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on
Wednesday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, followed
by one-on-one investor meetings.
The presentation will be webcast live and available on the investor
relations section of GMRE’s website at www.investors.globalmedicalreit.com.
To receive additional information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting,
please contact investor relations by contacting Mary Jensen at maryj@globalmedicalreit.com,
or by calling 202-524-6869.
About Global Medical REIT Inc.
Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in
the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare
facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical
operators with leading market share. The Company’s management team has
significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment
trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a
wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a
REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable
year ending December 31, 2016.
