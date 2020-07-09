Global Medical REIT : Internalization Presentation - July 2020

Forward‐Looking Statements

Transaction Rationale

Immediate Cash Savings

 Internalization transaction is expected to result in an immediate reduction in cash G&A expenses andto be AFFO accretive

 Termination of the management agreement eliminates increasing base management fees and likely eliminates future incentive fees Attractive Internalization Price

 At a 2.5x internalization multiple of the last twelve months' management fees(1), GMRE's negotiated internalization price is attractive compared to precedent transactions Continuity of Key Management

 All employees of Inter‐American Management LLC (the "Manager") are now employees of GMRE or its subsidiaries and Jeffrey Busch (CEO and President), Bob Kiernan (CFO and Treasurer) and Alfonzo Leon (CIO) have entered into employment agreements

 Retention of former Manager executives ensures continuity of strategy and operations  Compensation structure that includes long‐range and short‐term, performance‐based equity incentives further aligns management team with stockholders Simplified Structure & Increased Investor Appeal

 Simplified structure with the elimination of external manager increases transparency to investors

 As an internalized REIT, the Company is likely to appeal to a broader group of investors Elimination of Conflicts of Interest 2

 Eliminates certain conflicts of interest

 Alignment of stockholder and management incentives

(1) Internalization fee is calculated as three times the sum of the average annual base management fee and the average annual incentive fee over the past eight fiscal quarters but equates to 2.5x on the last twelve months management fees as of May 15, 2020

Transaction Overview

Transaction

 Global Medical REIT Inc. and Inter‐American Management LLC have completed an internalization

 GMRE purchased all of the stock of Inter‐American Group Holdings Inc., the parent of the Manager, and GMRE or its subsidiaries now employ the Manager's executive team and other employees

 The Special Committee has received a fairness opinion from Stifel, a diversified financial services holding company Consideration

 Purchase price of $18.095 million, subject to customary adjustments

 All‐cash, taxable transaction

 Zensun Enterprises Limited ("Zensun") and Jeffrey Busch received aggregate cash consideration of $18.095 million

 85% of the $18.095 million Purchase Price was paid to Zensun, 15% of the Purchase Price was paid to Jeffrey Busch Timing

 The Board approved the transaction on Thursday, July 9, 2020 and closed the transaction the same day

Favorably Structured Transaction Cost

GMRE's Internalization Transaction Compares Favorably to Precedent Internalizations

5.0x

4.5x 4.0x 3.5x 3.0x 2.5x 2.0x 1.5x

GMRE

Mean*

Median*

*Source: Company Reports

Note: Mean and median calculations include: Preferred Apartment Communities, Jernigan Capital, New Senior Investment Group, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, JBG Companies, Independence Realty Trust, City Office REIT, SmartStop Self Storage (f.k.a. Strategic Storage), Silver

Bay, Cole Credit Property Trust III, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inland Western, Dividend Capital Trust, CNL Retirement Properties, CNL Hotels & Resorts, Inland Retail Real Estate Trust, and Inland Real Estate Corp.