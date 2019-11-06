Global Medical REIT : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Global Medical REIT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Completes $239 Million of Acquisitions Year-to-Date Bethesda, MD - November 6, 2019 -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the "Company" or "GMRE"), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and provided an acquisitions update. Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Net income attributable to common stockholders was $770,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, as compared to $286,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period

Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $0.19 per share and unit, as compared to $0.20 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") of $0.19 per share and unit, as compared to $0.20 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period

Rental revenue increased 29.5% period-over-period to $18.1 million, primarily driven by the Company's acquisition activity over the last twelve months

Acquired seven properties, encompassing an aggregate 257,783 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $66.1 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.7%

Amended its Credit Facility to, among other things, increase capacity by $75 million to support the Company's growth plans

On October 3, 2019 added $130 million of interest rate swaps to hedge the interest rate risk associated with its Credit Facility Nine Month 2019 Highlights Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, as compared to $632,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period

FFO of $0.54 per share and unit, as compared to $0.56 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period

AFFO of $0.54 per share and unit, as compared to $0.56 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period

Rental revenue increased 29.1% period-over-period to $50.1 million, primarily driven by acquisitions completed over the last twelve months

Acquired 13 properties, encompassing an aggregate 516,716 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $180.7 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.5%

Completed an 8.2 million share equity offering in March 2019 raising approximately $80.3 million in gross proceeds

Year-to-date, the Company has issued 10.4 million shares raising approximately $103.2 million in gross proceeds 1

Fourth Quarter Acquisitions to Date Acquired three properties, encompassing an aggregate 147,799 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $58.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.5% Jeffrey M. Busch, Chief Executive Officer stated, "In the third quarter and to date, we have continued to strategically scale our business by completing an additional $124 million of high-quality, medical facility acquisitions, which brings our total year-to-date acquisitions to approximately $240 million. We are well positioned to benefit from the shift in healthcare delivery and consumption to local markets and smaller, specialized facilities associated with healthcare systems. The efficient delivery of healthcare services is rapidly gaining support and adoption by consumers, healthcare insurers and physicians." Mr. Busch continued, "We have assembled a best in class real estate team that understands these underlying trends and is well versed in the nuances that distinguish successful and profitable facilities. Our pipeline remains active and we are confident that our deep relationships with the medical community will continue to yield attractive investment opportunities as we work to drive stockholder value." Financial Results Rental revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 29.5% period-over-period to $18.1 million, reflecting the growth in the Company's portfolio over the last twelve months. Total expenses for the third quarter were $15.9 million, compared to $12.2 million for the comparable prior year period, primarily reflecting the growth in the Company's portfolio. Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.5 million, compared to $4.1 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase is primarily due to higher average borrowings during the quarter, the proceeds of which were used to finance our property acquisitions. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter totaled $770,000, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net income of $286,000, or $0.01 per share, in the comparable prior year period. The Company reported FFO of $0.19 per share and unit for the third quarter, as compared to $0.20 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period. AFFO was $0.19 per share and unit for the third quarter versus $0.20 per share and unit in the comparable prior year period. The primary reason for the period-over-period per share and unit change in both FFO and AFFO was due to the Company's higher share and unit count as a result of the Company's equity offering in March. Portfolio Update As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio was 100% occupied and comprised of 2.6 million leasable square feet with an annual base rent of $64.6 million. The Company's portfolio rent coverage 2

ratio was 4.9 times. The weighted average lease term for the Company's portfolio is 8.9 years and features a weighted average annual rental escalation of 2.1%. Acquisitions Update During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company completed seven property acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 257,783 leasable square feet, for $66.1 million. The properties were purchased at a 7.7% average cap rate. Since October 1, 2019, the Company has acquired three properties, encompassing an aggregate 147,799 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $58.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.5%. Year-to-date, the Company has completed 16 acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 664,515 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $239.0 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.5%. Balance Sheet and Liquidity At September 30, 2019, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $136 million, including cash and capacity on its Credit Facility. Total debt outstanding, including outstanding borrowings on the Credit Facility and notes payable (both net of unamortized deferred financing costs), was $401.9 million. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's debt carried a weighted average interest rate of 4.19% and the weighted average remaining term was 3.85 years. On September 30, 2019, the Company amended its Credit Facility to, among other things, exercise the remaining $75 million accordion feature and add a new $150 million accordion feature to the Credit Facility. Upon completing the amendment, the Credit Facility consisted of a $200 million Revolver, a $300 million Term Loan and a $150 million accordion. On October 3, 2019, the Company entered into two interest rate swaps with an aggregate notional value of $130 million. These swaps effectively fix the LIBOR component of the corresponding Term Loan borrowings at 1.21%. As of October 3, 2019, in total the Company had entered into five interest rate swaps with three counterparties to hedge the LIBOR component of its interest rate risk related to the Term Loan. Together, these swaps effectively fix the LIBOR component of the entire $300 million Term Loan on a weighted average basis at 2.17%. Since June 30, 2019, the Company issued 1.7 million shares through its "At‐The‐Market" (ATM) offering program at a weighted average per share price of $10.97, generating gross proceeds of $18.8 million. 3

Dividend On September 13, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend to common stockholders of record as of September 25, 2019, which was paid on October 10, 2019. This dividend represented the Company's third quarter 2019 dividend payment to its common stockholders. The Board also declared a $0.46875 per share cash dividend to holders of record as of October 15, 2019 of its Series A Preferred Stock, which was paid on October 31, 2019. This dividend represented the Company's quarterly dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock for the period from July 31, 2019 through October 30, 2019. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Details regarding these results can be found in the Company's supplemental financial package available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://investors.globalmedicalreit.com/.

and extraordinary items, less preferred stock dividends, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and above-market lease amortization expense), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Because FFO excludes real estate-related depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of deferred financing costs and above market lease amortization expense), the Company believes that FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from the closest GAAP measurement, net income or loss. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure used by many investors and analysts to measure a real estate company's operating performance by removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations. Management calculates AFFO by modifying the NAREIT computation of FFO by adjusting it for certain cash and non-cash items and certain recurring and non-recurring items. For the Company these items include: recurring acquisition and disposition costs, (b) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (c) recurring straight line deferred rental revenue, (d) recurring stock-based compensation expense, (e) recurring amortization of above market leases, (f) recurring amortization of deferred financing costs, (g) recurring lease commissions, and (h) other items. Management believes that reporting AFFO in addition to FFO is a useful supplemental measure for the investment community to use when evaluating the operating performance of the Company on a comparative basis. The Company's FFO and AFFO computations may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does, or that compute FFO and AFFO in a different manner. RENT COVERAGE RATIO For purposes of calculating our portfolio weighted-average EBITDARM coverage ratio ("Rent Coverage Ratio"), we excluded medical office buildings and other non-hospital tenants that are themselves credit rated or are subsidiaries of credit-rated health systems. These ratios are based on latest available information only, some of which may be more than one year old. Most tenant financial statements are unaudited and we have not independently verified any tenant financial information (audited or unaudited) and, therefore, we cannot assure you that such information is accurate or complete. Certain tenants (approximately 10% of our portfolio) are excluded from the calculation due to lack of available financial information or, with respect to the City Hospital at White Rock and Star Medical Center properties, a lack of relevant operating history with a new tenant operator. Additionally, certain components of our Rent Coverage Ratio include management assumptions to adjust for differences in tenant businesses, accounting and reporting practices, including, but not limited to, adjustments (i) for non-cash charges, (ii) for physician distributions and compensation, (iii) for differences in fiscal year, (iv) for changes in financial statement presentation and (v) for straight-line rent. Management believes that all adjustments are reasonable and necessary. 5

