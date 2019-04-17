Global Mobiletech Inc., In Reverse Merger, To Become Keynes Technology Co. Ltd (KYNS), Involved in Educational Science and Technology Software

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Mobiletech Inc. today announced that it has notification from FINRA for a name change from – Keynes Technology Co. Ltd. (Ticker symbol GLMB to OTC:KYNS).



The name change Keynes Technology Co. Ltd. will be effective at opening on April 3, 2019. The new symbol will be KYNS. FINRA has also approved a one for 1,000 reverse split. The reverse split will also take effect April 3, 2019 at opening. The new symbol will be GLMBD. The “D” will be removed in 20 business days and the symbol will change to KYNS.

Keynes Technology Co. Ltd. (“Keynes”) takes the lead in applying cognition and mind sciences, which are both related to the brain.

Applying to early childhood learning, we respond the most suitable learning content to children immediately through the feedback from the brain to achieve the best learning effect. Keynes Technology will build the largest cognition and mind cloud platform globally. Should you require any further information we can be contacted on the telephone number below.

The Company has added two new Board of Directors:

-- CHU, RUEI-PENG, 57, Cathay Pacific Investment Consultant for 5 years, currently serving as Chairman of Taiwan Keynes Technology Co., Ltd., Chairman of China Amadeus Technology Management Co., Ltd., graduated from the Master of Finance and Economics of National Central University.

-- YEN, HSIANG-LIN, 55, Current General Manager of Taiwan Region Keynesian Technology Co., Ltd., Former General Manager of AmadeusChina Science and Technology Management Co., Ltd. Graduate of Master of Business Administration from Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

