Global Partners LP : Announces Common Unit Repurchase Program to Meet Obligations Under Its Long-Term Incentive Plan

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (“Global Partners” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of the general partner (the “General Partner”) authorized the General Partner to repurchase up to 250,000 of the Partnership’s common units from time to time, in one or more open-market transactions, including block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions.

Any common units repurchased by the General Partner will be used to meet the General Partner’s anticipated obligations to deliver common units under the Partnership’s Long-Term Incentive Plan and meet the General Partner’s obligations under existing employment agreements and other employment related obligations of the General Partner. The General Partner will use cash received as distributions on previously acquired common units to fund the repurchase program.

The repurchase program authorizes the General Partner to make repurchases on a discretionary basis as determined by management, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, available liquidity, and other appropriate factors. All or a portion of any repurchases may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common units to be repurchased when the General Partner might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the General Partner to acquire any particular amount of common units and may be modified or suspended at any time and could be terminated prior to completion. The Partnership will periodically report the number of common units repurchased.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on Global Partners’ current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services we provide, uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our counterparties and our customers and their corresponding ability to perform their obligations and/or utilize the products we sell and/or services we provide, uncertainty around the impact and duration of federal, state and municipal regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership’s historical experience and present expectations or projections.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global Partners’ filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

