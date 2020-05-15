Log in
Global Partners LP : Brings 3,000+ Handcrafted Family Meals to its Frontline Employees

05/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

As COVID-19 continues to impact daily life worldwide, Boston-based Global Partners is thanking its more than 3,000 frontline employees in a personal way -- with a handcrafted family meal. These employees are working on the frontlines of the pandemic at Global’s network of gas stations, convenience stores and terminals across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic where operations have been deemed essential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005078/en/

All 3,000+ essential workers at Global Partners' retail markets, stations and terminals are receiving a scratch-made, family meal from Global's chef, Josh Smith, May 18-20. (Photo: Business Wire)

All 3,000+ essential workers at Global Partners' retail markets, stations and terminals are receiving a scratch-made, family meal from Global's chef, Josh Smith, May 18-20. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From behind the counter to behind the scenes, our dedicated team is keeping drivers fueled, homes warm and neighbors fed. We can’t do enough to thank our team. They have our sincere gratitude, and we hope these meals help support them as they support our communities,” said Eric Slifka, Global Partners’ CEO.

In early March, Global gave all retail associates a $2/hour raise as well as monthly gift cards to help with their personal needs. The meal delivery program is part of an overall effort to show gratitude to members of the Global family on the front line.

Global’s chef Joshua Smith, who leads the fresh food concept behind their popular Alltown Fresh™ brand, quickly mobilized to make the meals and delivery happen. He is partnering with Joe Faro and his team at locally owned Tuscan Kitchen in Salem, NH to prepare the meals from scratch using locally sourced ingredients from Joyce Farms, Kitchen Garden Farm, Tempest Artisan Salumi and North Country Smokehouse. The meals will include handcrafted artisan Stagioni pasta plus grilled chicken and organic vegetables.

Every employee currently working in Global’s gas stations and convenience stores across the region will receive a meal for a family of four. For employees out on a leave of absence and those working in energy terminals, Global is mailing a provision box containing fresh, local ingredients with instructions and a video showing how to prepare the meal.

“I share my heart through food. There is nothing that makes me happier than to nourish and support others with a delicious, healthy meal. And what better comfort food than pasta,” said Smith. “We want our team to know they matter and recognize their service. They are doing so much every day to help our community, and this was something we could do to help them.”

About Global Partners LP

Global Partners delivers the energy, goods and services that make life better. With an extensive network of terminals, gas stations and convenience stores, Global helps people heat their homes, operate their businesses and get where they’re going conveniently and quickly. Global has nearly 300 company-owned convenience stores throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic – including homegrown brands Alltown and Alltown Fresh™ – as well as XtraMart, Honey Farms, Jiffy Mart, T-Bird, Mr. Mike’s, Fast Freddie’s, Convenience Plus and P&H Truck Stop. Approximately 1.1 million automobile tanks are filled per day through this broad Global network. The company is a third- generation, family-founded business centered in the Northeast but with operations throughout the U.S. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works. For more information visit, www.Globalp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
