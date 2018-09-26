Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Payments    GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS (GPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 04:31:13 pm
127.315 USD   -0.43%
10:03aEXCLUSIVE - SHE : sources
RE
09/17GLOBAL PAYMENTS : and Ingenico Group Offer SMBs Technology to Enhanc..
BU
09/14GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Exclusive - Shell in talks to buy stake in Russian oil project: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:03am EDT
A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is in talks to buy a stake in an oil and gas project from Gazprom Neft, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, a rare foray into Russia's energy sector by a Western oil major since sanctions were imposed.

The sources said Shell is negotiating with state-controlled Gazprom Neft, Russia's third-largest oil producer, about acquiring a stake in the onshore Tazovskiy project in the country's northern Yamal region.

Shell declined to comment. Gazprom Neft did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The project, first discovered in 1962, has initial resources of 438 million tonnes of oil (3.2 billion barrels) and 186 billion cubic metres of gas, according to Gazprom Neft's website.

It is not a major field: when production reaches its projected peak of 2 million tonnes a year, that will account for only 3 percent of Gazprom Neft's current oil production.

But the deal - if it goes ahead - would mark a return for Shell to making new investments in Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers which has been under Western sanctions since 2014 because of its role in the Ukraine crisis.

Western oil majors, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, were planning new projects in Russia before the sanctions, banking on the country's vast and relatively cheap energy resources coupled with stable politics.

Since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, many Western companies have suspended or quit new projects, while mainly focussing on their existing investments.

One of the three sources said Shell is interested in acquiring around 50 percent of the Tazovskiy project. The aim is to conclude the deal by the year-end, the source said.

"For Gazprom Neft, it's a chance to raise quick money, while for Shell - to get cheap reserves," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

PARTNERSHIP

Gazprom Neft and Shell are partners in western Siberia's Salym Petroleum project, which produces 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

Shell suspended some shale oil and gas projects following the introduction of Western sanctions on Moscow. Gazprom Neft is subject to the U.S. government's sectoral sanctions, which limit its ability to raise funds abroad.

It is not on the U.S. Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list, which bars U.S. entities from doing business with any firm on the list.

Under a separate set of sanctions, U.S. companies are barred from helping Gazprom Neft, along with other Russian oil companies, in developing Arctic offshore, shale oil and deepwater projects.

Gazprom Neft plans to launch the Tazovskiy project in 2021, producing around 2 million tonnes of oil that year, according to the company's website.

Tazovskiy is a conventional onshore oil project and therefore should not fall under the restrictions on shale, deepwater and Arctic projects.

(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Olesya Astakhova and Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.34% 86.23 Delayed Quote.3.42%
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO --End-of-day quote.
GLOBAL PAYMENTS -0.48% 127.18 Delayed Quote.27.55%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.67% 29.475 Delayed Quote.6.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL PAYMENTS
10:03aEXCLUSIVE - SHELL IN TALKS TO BUY ST : sources
RE
09/17GLOBAL PAYMENTS : and Ingenico Group Offer SMBs Technology to Enhance Payment Ex..
BU
09/14GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Report
CO
09/13GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation..
AQ
09/07GLOBAL PAYMENTS : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/06GLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
09/06GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Report
CO
09/05GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Completes Acquisition of AdvancedMD
BU
09/05GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Acquisition
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Global Payments Continues To Hit The Mark With An Increasingly Tech-Driven Pl.. 
09/12Global Payments goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
09/05Global Payments closes on AdvancedMD deal 
08/30Global Payments president/COO leaving 
08/10WORLDPAY : An Underappreciated Giant 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 951 M
EBIT 2018 1 248 M
Net income 2018 495 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 41,84
P/E ratio 2019 33,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,63x
Capitalization 20 226 M
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Cameron M. Bready Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan M. Silberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS27.55%20 226
FISERV23.42%33 074
WIRECARD96.04%27 817
FIRST DATA CORP51.77%23 549
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.28%19 948
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-1.89%13 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.