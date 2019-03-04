Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Payments    GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS

(GPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Global Payments : Acquires Sentral Education, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based School Administration Software Solutions in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:08am EST

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sentral Education in Australia, further expanding its educational market capabilities.

The cloud-based school management platform streamlines school administration, student management and data management. The acquisition will accelerate product enhancement and development for schools using Sentral’s school management platform and aligns well with Global Payments technology-enabled, software driven payments strategy.

“We are excited to be a part of the Global Payments team,” said Greg Coffey, General Manager of Sentral Education. “It will be business as usual for our clients. Sentral’s core values, vision and customer centric approach continue to be at the heart of our future operations and strategy. Sentral is dedicated to providing market-leading school management software and we look forward to introducing additional innovation and further enhancing our platform.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sentral Education to Global Payments,” said Mark Healy, Managing Director of Global Payments Australia and New Zealand.

“Sentral was founded and run by a group of truly passionate individuals who are dedicated to making schools better.

Software integration is at the core of our businesses and Sentral will benefit from the global expertise we have not just in payments, but in school management solutions. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of providing market leading software and great user experiences in technology solutions and payments.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL PAYMENTS
12:08aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : Acquires Sentral Education, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based ..
BU
02/21GLOBAL PAYMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/13GLOBAL PAYMENTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/13GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Reports Record Annual Results for 2018 and Establishes 2019 Gr..
BU
02/11GLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Co..
BU
01/29GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Expands Integrated Fundraising Software Solutions to Canada
BU
01/22GLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings on Februar..
BU
2018GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018GLOBAL PAYMENTS : rsquo; TouchNet Business Named “Partner of the Year&rdqu..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 462 M
EBIT 2019 1 451 M
Net income 2019 620 M
Debt 2019 2 576 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 33,87
P/E ratio 2020 27,11
EV / Sales 2019 5,18x
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
Capitalization 20 548 M
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Cameron M. Bready Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan M. Silberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS27.50%20 548
FISERV15.24%33 164
FIRST DATA CORP52.45%23 544
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES25.61%20 026
WIRECARD-9.26%16 918
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION15.27%9 169
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.