Global Payments : Acquires Sentral Education, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based School Administration Software Solutions in Australia

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of
payment technology and software solutions, announced today that it has
completed the acquisition of Sentral Education in Australia, further
expanding its educational market capabilities.
The cloud-based school management platform streamlines school
administration, student management and data management. The acquisition
will accelerate product enhancement and development for schools using
Sentral’s school management platform and aligns well with Global
Payments technology-enabled, software driven payments strategy.
“We are excited to be a part of the Global Payments team,” said Greg
Coffey, General Manager of Sentral Education. “It will be business as
usual for our clients. Sentral’s core values, vision and customer
centric approach continue to be at the heart of our future operations
and strategy. Sentral is dedicated to providing market-leading school
management software and we look forward to introducing additional
innovation and further enhancing our platform.”
“We are delighted to welcome Sentral Education to Global Payments,” said
Mark Healy, Managing Director of Global Payments Australia and New
Zealand.
“Sentral was founded and run by a group of truly passionate individuals
who are dedicated to making schools better.
Software integration is at the core of our businesses and Sentral will
benefit from the global expertise we have not just in payments, but in
school management solutions. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our
strategy of providing market leading software and great user experiences
in technology solutions and payments.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005058/en/