GLOBAL PAYMENTS (GPN)

GLOBAL PAYMENTS (GPN)
My previous session
09/04 10:02:15 pm
125.51 USD   +0.75%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Completes Acquisition of AdvancedMD
BU
GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Announces President and Chief Operating Officer to..
BU
S&P 500 MOVERS : Trip, cf
AQ
Global Payments : Completes Acquisition of AdvancedMD

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that it completed the previously announced acquisition of AdvancedMD from Marlin Equity Partners.

For the third quarter of 2018, the company expects AdvancedMD to contribute revenue in a range of approximately $7 million to $8 million and have no impact on earnings per share.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 31 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this release contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including revenue, earnings estimates and management’s expectations regarding future events and developments, statements about the benefits of the acquisition of AdvancedMD including future financing and operating results, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements include our ability to safeguard our data; increased competition from larger companies and non-traditional competitors, our ability to update our services in a timely manner; our ability to maintain Visa and MasterCard registration and financial institution sponsorship; our reliance on financial institutions to provide clearing services in connection with our settlement activities; our potential failure to comply with card network requirements; potential systems interruptions or failures; software defects or undetected errors; increased attrition of merchants, referral partners or independent sales organizations; our ability to increase our share of existing markets and expand into new markets; a decline in the use of cards for payment generally; unanticipated increases in chargeback liability; increases in credit card network fees; change in laws, regulations or network rules or interpretations thereof; foreign currency exchange and interest rate risks; political, economic and regulatory changes in the foreign countries in which we operate; future performance, integration and conversion of acquired operations, including without limitation difficulties and delays in integrating or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits of our acquisitions at all or within the expected time period; fully realizing anticipated annual interest expense savings from refinancing our corporate debt facilities; our loss of key personnel and other risk factors presented in Item 1- Risk Factors of our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any subsequent SEC filings, which we advise you to review.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 948 M
EBIT 2018 1 247 M
Net income 2018 495 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 41,06
P/E ratio 2019 32,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 19 854 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Mangum President & Chief Operating Officer
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Cameron M. Bready Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS25.21%19 854
FISERV21.99%32 386
WIRECARD107.59%27 668
FIRST DATA CORP54.46%24 100
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.89%19 031
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-6.54%13 016
