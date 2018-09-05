Global Payments : Completes Acquisition of AdvancedMD

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of
payment technology and software solutions, announced today that it
completed the previously announced acquisition of AdvancedMD from Marlin
Equity Partners.
For the third quarter of 2018, the company expects AdvancedMD to
contribute revenue in a range of approximately $7 million to $8 million
and have no impact on earnings per share.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of
payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services
to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee
expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our
customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more
efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets
around the world.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 10,000 employees
worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and
partners in 31 countries throughout North America, Europe, the
Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global
Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies,
please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this
release contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the
"safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including revenue,
earnings estimates and management’s expectations regarding future events
and developments, statements about the benefits of the acquisition of
AdvancedMD including future financing and operating results, the
combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and
other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking
statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.
Important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ
materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements
include our ability to safeguard our data; increased competition from
larger companies and non-traditional competitors, our ability to update
our services in a timely manner; our ability to maintain Visa and
MasterCard registration and financial institution sponsorship; our
reliance on financial institutions to provide clearing services in
connection with our settlement activities; our potential failure to
comply with card network requirements; potential systems interruptions
or failures; software defects or undetected errors; increased attrition
of merchants, referral partners or independent sales organizations; our
ability to increase our share of existing markets and expand into new
markets; a decline in the use of cards for payment generally;
unanticipated increases in chargeback liability; increases in credit
card network fees; change in laws, regulations or network rules or
interpretations thereof; foreign currency exchange and interest rate
risks; political, economic and regulatory changes in the foreign
countries in which we operate; future performance, integration and
conversion of acquired operations, including without limitation
difficulties and delays in integrating or fully realizing cost savings
and other benefits of our acquisitions at all or within the expected
time period; fully realizing anticipated annual interest expense savings
from refinancing our corporate debt facilities; our loss of key
personnel and other risk factors presented in Item 1- Risk Factors of
our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any
subsequent SEC filings, which we advise you to review.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made
and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations
as of any subsequent date. We undertake no obligation to revise any of
these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005191/en/