Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Payments    GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS

(GPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Global Payments : nearing $20 billion deal to buy Total System - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

(Reuters) - Payment technology company Global Payments Inc is nearing a deal to acquire peer Total System Services Inc (TSYS) for about $20 billion(15.74 billion pounds) in an all-stock deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The transaction, which the source said could be announced as soon as Tuesday, is the latest large-scale consolidation effort by payments technology companies as industry players seek domination when spending is increasingly cashless.

Both companies' stock prices jumped on news of a potential deal: by mid-afternoon on Friday, Global Payments had risen 3.4% and TSYS gained 11.4%.

Global Payments and TSYS did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Bank of America is advising Global Payments on the deal and will also lead refinancing of the combined debt, the source added.

Bloomberg on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, the potential timing of the transaction and Bank of America's role.

The financial technology sector is consolidating fast, with global payments set to reach $3 trillion a year in revenue by 2023 as more people switch from cash to digital payments for online and high street sales, consulting firm McKinsey predicts.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) said in March it has agreed to buy Worldpay for about $35 billion, after Fiserv Inc announced in January that it was buying First Data Corp for $22 billion.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Anil D'Silva and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL PAYMENTS 3.34% 152.895 Delayed Quote.43.47%
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES 11.95% 111.85 Delayed Quote.24.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL PAYMENTS
02:46pGLOBAL PAYMENTS : nearing $20 billion deal to buy Total System - source
RE
05/13GLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and..
BU
05/02GLOBAL PAYMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/02GLOBAL PAYMENTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/02GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 and Increases 2019 Outl..
BU
04/29GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Ex-Heartland Payment Systems CEO to pay $250K penalty to SEC
AQ
04/26GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of ..
AQ
04/25GLOBAL PAYMENTS : NMI Expands Executive Team to Support Next Growth Phase
AQ
04/12GLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Report First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 2, 2019
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 467 M
EBIT 2019 1 446 M
Net income 2019 571 M
Debt 2019 3 320 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 39,64
P/E ratio 2020 31,82
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Capitalization 23 257 M
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 160 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Cameron M. Bready Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan M. Silberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS43.47%23 257
FISERV21.92%34 221
FIRST DATA CORP52.99%24 414
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES43.59%22 985
WIRECARD15.44%21 185
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD67.22%10 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About