Global Payments : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Represents restricted shares of common stock, which were granted to the reporting person as compensation. The restricted shares will vest in equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date.
Due to a clerical error, the original Form 4 filed on February 26, 2020 is being amended by this Form 4 amendment solely to correct the number of restricted shares of common stock granted to the reporting person.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
SLOAN JEFFREY STEVEN
3550 LENOX ROAD
X
CEO
ATLANTA, GA 30326
Signatures
/s/ David L. Green, attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey S. Sloan
7/17/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
