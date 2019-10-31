Global Payments : Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019 and Increases 2019 Outlook

“We delivered another terrific quarter of double digit growth, continuing our track record of outstanding execution,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. “We are also delighted to have closed our industry defining partnership with TSYS, and our ongoing integration work provides us with the confidence to now raise our synergy expectations for the combination.”
“And we are further advancing our technology-enabled strategies and solidifying our leadership position in payments globally. Our new partnerships with Desjardins, one of Canada’s leading financial institutions, and Citi, among the largest money center banks globally, validate our pure play payments focus,” Sloan continued. “We look forward to many more successes at the new Global Payments with our colleagues and partners.”
Third Quarter 2019 Summary
GAAP revenues were $1.106 billion, compared to $857.7 million in the third quarter of 2018; diluted earnings per share were $0.54 compared to $1.11 in the prior year; and operating margin was 15.7% compared to 26.0% in 2018.
Adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 27.4% to $1.306 billion, compared to $1.025 billion in 2018.
Adjusted earnings per share grew 18.1% to $1.70, compared to $1.44 in 2018.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 33.8%.
“We are excited to have successfully finalized our merger with TSYS, our largest transaction to date,” stated Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are already making significant progress on the integration of our two leading pure play payments businesses and now expect to realize annual run-rate revenue synergies of at least $125 million and annual run-rate expense synergies of at least $325 million within three years. We could not be more optimistic about the future ahead as we build on our competitive advantages and payments leadership position.”
2019 Outlook
“We are pleased with our outstanding financial results in the third quarter,” said Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We now expect adjusted net revenue plus network fees for 2019 to range from $5.60 billion to $5.63 billion, reflecting growth of 41% to 42% over 2018. We are also increasing our 2019 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.12 to $6.20, reflecting growth of 18% to 20% over 2018,” Todd concluded.
Capital Allocation
Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Global Payments supplemented revenues, income, operating income and earnings per share information determined in accordance with GAAP by providing those measures on an adjusted basis, and other measures, in this earnings release to assist with evaluating performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.
SCHEDULE 1
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
%
Change
2019
2018
%
Change
Revenues
$
1,105,941
$
857,670
28.9
%
$
2,924,131
$
2,485,811
17.6
%
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
427,720
265,013
61.4
%
1,035,225
781,943
32.4
%
Selling, general and administrative
504,184
369,495
36.5
%
1,293,651
1,133,799
14.1
%
931,904
634,508
46.9
%
2,328,876
1,915,742
21.6
%
Operating income
174,037
223,162
(22.0
)%
595,255
570,069
4.4
%
Interest and other income
11,232
3,134
258.4
%
20,342
17,397
16.9
%
Interest and other expense
(96,161
)
(46,356
)
107.4
%
(220,858
)
(139,681
)
58.1
%
(84,929
)
(43,222
)
96.5
%
(200,516
)
(122,284
)
64.0
%
Income before income taxes
89,108
179,940
(50.5
)%
394,739
447,785
(11.8
)%
Income tax benefit (expense)
16,623
6,089
173.0
%
(39,765
)
(46,441
)
(14.4
)%
Net income
105,731
186,029
(43.2
)%
354,974
401,344
(11.6
)%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(10,687
)
(9,659
)
10.6
%
(27,132
)
(24,506
)
10.7
%
Net income attributable to Global Payments
$
95,044
$
176,370
(46.1
)%
$
327,842
$
376,838
(13.0
)%
Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments:
Basic
$
0.54
$
1.12
(51.8
)%
$
2.00
$
2.37
(15.6
)%
Diluted
$
0.54
$
1.11
(51.4
)%
$
2.00
$
2.36
(15.3
)%
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
177,039
158,168
163,846
158,827
Diluted
177,543
158,706
164,331
159,459
SCHEDULE 2
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
%
Change
2019
2018
%
Change
Adjusted net revenue plus network fees
$
1,305,786
$
1,024,979
27.4
%
$
3,463,343
$
2,931,759
18.1
%
Adjusted operating income
$
441,753
$
338,703
30.4
%
$
1,131,079
$
928,190
21.9
%
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$
301,106
$
227,961
32.1
%
$
750,033
$
614,785
22.0
%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments
See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
SCHEDULE 3
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
% Change
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
Revenues:
North America
$
734,841
$
706,905
$
877,118
$
643,715
$
580,268
$
755,816
14.2
%
21.8
%
16.0%
Europe
164,950
164,950
204,661
157,584
157,584
193,753
4.7
%
4.7
%
5.6%
Asia-Pacific
58,680
59,126
79,142
56,371
56,371
75,410
4.1
%
4.9
%
4.9%
TSYS
147,470
131,236
144,865
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
$
1,105,941
$
1,062,217
$
1,305,786
$
857,670
$
794,223
$
1,024,979
28.9
%
33.7
%
27.4%
Operating income:
North America
$
205,728
$
312,531
$
174,012
$
259,075
18.2
%
20.6
%
Europe
91,332
99,441
85,781
92,184
6.5
%
7.9
%
Asia-Pacific
24,187
26,797
23,692
25,438
2.1
%
5.3
%
Corporate
(136,086
)
(42,136
)
(60,323
)
(37,994
)
125.6
%
10.9
%
TSYS
(11,124
)
45,120
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
$
174,037
$
441,753
$
223,162
$
338,703
(22.0
)%
30.4
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
% Change
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue
Plus
Network Fees
Revenues:
North America
$
2,129,182
$
2,003,290
$
2,503,989
$
1,859,545
$
1,652,014
$
2,150,895
14.5
%
21.3
%
16.4%
Europe
468,168
468,168
573,551
456,492
456,492
554,798
2.6
%
2.6
%
3.4%
Asia-Pacific
179,311
181,003
240,938
169,774
169,774
226,066
5.6
%
6.6
%
6.6%
TSYS
147,470
131,236
144,865
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
$
2,924,131
$
2,783,697
$
3,463,343
$
2,485,811
$
2,278,280
$
2,931,759
17.6
%
22.2
%
18.1%
Operating income:
North America
$
547,160
$
860,918
$
446,600
$
705,811
22.5
%
22.0
%
Europe
249,638
274,137
239,011
260,015
4.4
%
5.4
%
Asia-Pacific
74,718
83,108
67,043
74,556
11.4
%
11.5
%
Corporate
(265,137
)
(132,204
)
(182,585
)
(112,192
)
45.2
%
17.8
%
TSYS
(11,124
)
45,120
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
$
595,255
$
1,131,079
$
570,069
$
928,190
4.4
%
21.9
%
See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
SCHEDULE 4
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,127,616
$
1,210,878
Accounts receivable, net
868,133
348,400
Settlement processing assets
1,556,307
1,600,222
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
440,512
216,708
Total current assets
4,992,568
3,376,208
Goodwill
23,754,450
6,341,355
Other intangible assets, net
13,184,391
2,488,618
Property and equipment, net
1,423,271
653,542
Deferred income taxes
12,477
8,128
Other noncurrent assets
1,844,890
362,923
Total assets
$
45,212,047
$
13,230,774
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Settlement lines of credit
$
547,624
$
700,486
Current portion of long-term debt
33,373
115,075
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,849,424
1,176,703
Settlement processing obligations
1,852,731
1,276,356
Total current liabilities
4,283,152
3,268,620
Long-term debt
8,987,704
5,015,168
Deferred income taxes
3,352,727
585,025
Other noncurrent liabilities
632,746
175,618
Total liabilities
17,256,329
9,044,431
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued
—
—
Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018; 300,544,949 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 157,961,982 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
—
—
Paid-in capital
25,904,804
2,235,167
Retained earnings
2,297,897
2,066,415
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(428,067
)
(310,175
)
Total Global Payments shareholders’ equity
27,774,634
3,991,407
Noncontrolling interests
181,084
194,936
Total equity
27,955,718
4,186,343
Total liabilities and equity
$
45,212,047
$
13,230,774
SCHEDULE 5
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
354,974
$
401,344
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
132,043
105,734
Amortization of acquired intangibles
345,455
263,714
Amortization of capitalized contract costs
47,778
37,281
Share-based compensation expense
55,791
44,937
Provision for operating losses and bad debts
34,877
32,309
Deferred income taxes
(42,990
)
(4,973
)
Other, net
6,666
(17,185
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable
(80,709
)
(27,696
)
Settlement processing assets and obligations, net
623,985
(58,693
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(148,421
)
(117,824
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
19,940
2,058
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,349,389
661,006
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(334,383
)
(769,082
)
Capital expenditures
(201,017
)
(156,060
)
Other, net
29,112
(2,383
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(506,288
)
(927,525
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net (repayments) borrowings from settlement lines of credit
(144,473
)
49,381
Proceeds of long-term debt
6,704,838
1,606,214
Repayments of long-term debt
(6,097,229
)
(1,468,505
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(32,637
)
(12,544
)
Repurchases of common stock
(233,995
)
(180,897
)
Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans
22,008
12,571
Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans
(49,037
)
(44,824
)
Preacquisition dividends paid to former TSYS shareholders
(23,240
)
—
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(31,632
)
(5,686
)
Dividends paid
(4,727
)
(4,750
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
109,876
(49,040
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(36,239
)
(29,692
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
916,738
(345,251
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,210,878
1,335,855
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
2,127,616
$
990,604
SCHEDULE 6
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue
Adjustments(1)
Earnings
Adjustments(2)
Income
Taxes on
Adjustments(3)
Non-GAAP
Network
Fees
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue Plus
Network Fees
Revenues
$
1,105,941
$
(43,724
)
$
—
$
—
$
1,062,217
$
243,569
$
1,305,786
Operating income
$
174,037
$
4,002
$
263,714
$
—
$
441,753
Net income attributable to Global Payments
$
95,044
$
4,002
$
293,132
$
(91,072
)
$
301,106
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments
$
0.54
$
1.70
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
177,543
177,543
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
GAAP
Net Revenue
Adjustments(1)
Earnings
Adjustments(2)
Income
Taxes on
Adjustments(3)
Non-GAAP
Network
Fees
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue Plus
Network Fees
Revenues
$
857,670
$
(63,447
)
$
—
$
—
$
794,223
$
230,756
$
1,024,979
Operating income
$
223,162
$
1,196
$
114,345
$
—
$
338,703
Net income attributable to Global Payments
$
176,370
$
1,196
$
112,896
$
(62,501
)
$
227,961
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments
Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, includes $4.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2)
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $145.5 million in cost of service (COS) and $118.2 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $135.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $10.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $27.9 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $90.4 million.
Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $31.4 million in charges from interest expense associated with the financing of the merger with TSYS. These include fees related to the bridge facility the company entered into to support the merger financing, the write-off of debt issuance fees in connection with the refinancing of our credit facility and interest expense on new secured senior notes attributable to the period between issuance and merger close, net of interest income earned from these funds while in escrow.
For the three months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income included $88.6 million in COS and $25.8 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $88.0 million and other adjustments of $0.6 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $14.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $7.8 million and other adjustments of $3.1 million.
(3)
Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. Adjustments also include the removal of a $17.0 million benefit related to remeasuring net deferred liabilities at our new blended state rate as a result of the merger with TSYS.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.
SCHEDULE 7
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue
Adjustments(1)
Earnings
Adjustments(2)
Income
Taxes on
Adjustments(3)
Non-GAAP
Network
Fees
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue Plus
Network Fees
Revenues
$
2,924,131
$
(140,434
)
$
—
$
—
$
2,783,697
$
679,646
$
3,463,343
Operating income
$
595,255
$
12,643
$
523,181
$
—
$
1,131,079
Net income attributable to Global Payments
$
327,842
$
12,643
$
551,508
$
(141,960
)
$
750,033
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments
$
2.00
$
4.56
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
164,331
164,331
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
GAAP
Net Revenue
Adjustments(1)
Earnings
Adjustments(2)
Income
Taxes on Adjustments(3)
Non-GAAP
Network Fees
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net
Revenue Plus
Network Fees
Revenues
$
2,485,811
$
(207,531
)
$
—
$
—
$
2,278,280
$
653,479
$
2,931,759
Operating income
$
570,069
$
7,065
$
351,056
$
—
$
928,190
Net income attributable to Global Payments
$
376,838
$
7,065
$
341,921
$
(111,039
)
$
614,785
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments
Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, includes $12.6 million and $7.1 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $359.4 million in cost of service (COS) and $163.7 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $347.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $12.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $55.8 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $107.9 million.
Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $34.3 million in charges from interest expense associated with the financing of the merger with TSYS. These include fees related to the bridge facility the company entered into to support the merger financing, the write-off of debt issuance fees in connection with the refinancing of our credit facility and interest expense on new secured senior notes attributable to the period between issuance and merger close, net of interest income earned from these funds in escrow.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $269.6 million in COS and $81.4 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $265.4 million and other adjustments of $4.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $44.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $33.2 million and other adjustments of $3.3 million. Also, earnings adjustments to net income attributable to Global Payments include the removal of a $9.6 million gain recognized on the reorganization of Interac Association of which we were a member through one of our Canadian subsidiaries, and a charge of $5.2 million associated with the refinancing of our corporate credit facility.
(3)
Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. Adjustments also include the removal of a $17.0 million benefit related to remeasuring the net deferred liabilities at our new blended state rate as a result of the merger with TSYS.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.
SCHEDULE 8
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, includes $4.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2)
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $145.5 million in cost of service (COS) and $118.2 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $135.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $10.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $27.9 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $90.4 million.
For the three months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $88.6 million in COS and $25.8 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $88.0 million and other adjustments of $0.6 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $14.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $7.8 million and other adjustments of $3.1 million.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.
SCHEDULE 9
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, includes $12.6 million and $7.1 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $359.4 million in cost of service (COS) and $163.7 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $347.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $12.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $55.8 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $107.9 million.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $269.6 million in COS and $81.4 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $265.4 million and other adjustments of $4.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $44.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $33.2 million and other adjustments of $3.3 million.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.
Outlook includes projected financial results for TSYS from the close of the merger to the fiscal year-end or December 31, 2019.
(2)
Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also include adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(3)
Adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.06, acquisition related amortization expense of $1.85, share-based compensation expense of $0.28, acquisition and integration expense of $0.28, employee termination benefits of $0.01, asset abandonment charges associated with technology integrations of $0.04 and the removal of an income tax benefit of $0.17 associated with tax reform. Also, adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include the effect of these adjustments on noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Global Payments supplements revenues, income and EPS information determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures, and other measures, with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue and adjusted net revenue plus network fees more closely reflect the economic benefits to the company's core business and, in the case of adjusted net revenue, allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation and certain other items specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue plus network fees. The tax rate used in determining the net income impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.