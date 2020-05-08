Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Payments Inc.    GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
News 
News

Global Payments : to Participate in J.P. Morgan's Virtual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer will present at J.P. Morgan’s Virtual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 3:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
