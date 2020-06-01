Global Payments : to Participate in the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Log in
06/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present virtually at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 594 M - -
Net income 2020 825 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,2x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 53 686 M 53 686 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 194,17 $
Last Close Price 179,49 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.68%53 686
FISERV INC.-7.66%71 481
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.27%20 430
WIRECARD AG-12.04%12 856
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-7.11%10 418
AFTERPAY LIMITED61.92%8 416
