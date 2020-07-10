Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 07/10 02:49:35 pm
163.4850 USD   -0.41%
08:31aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2020
BU
06/21China regulator confident of Hong Kong's future as global financial hub
RE
06/11GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Global Payments : to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2020

07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2020. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 599 M - -
Net income 2020 821 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,9x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 49 101 M 49 101 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 198,13 $
Last Close Price 164,16 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,92%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
