Global Trac Solutions Revamps WIT Online Presence

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as part of the business development initiatives with their newly acquired subsidiary World Innovation Technologies (“WIT”), the teams have developed a new website to better showcase the innovative products that will soon be launched into the market.



Some of the largest challenges that emerging companies face is how to effectively communicate the unique features of their own products, differentiate themselves from the competition, and articulate those benefits in a way that engages new customers. As part of their business development support offerings, Global helps companies such as WIT do exactly those things.

“While it is only a part of a larger strategy to develop the brand for WIT, an attractive online showcase is the first step to establishing an effective brand messaging platform,” said Global CEO Vanessa Luna. “How an organization’s messages are communicated, displayed and distributed has a massive impact on brand and reputation. We are pleased to have completed this critical first step for WIT’s new website to more effectively articulate and differentiate its product offerings.”

The new site can be viewed here: https://www.worldinnotech.com/

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company, dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team's diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

