GLOBAL POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP INC (GLPW)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc : Global Power Equipment Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/15/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC PINK: WLMS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F2B01A3151B53.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization 44,3 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy D. Pagliara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Macaluso Chairman
Timothy M. Howsman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Bruce Mills Independent Director
David A. B. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP INC44
ABB LTD-14.20%49 074
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.82%9 968
ALSTOM7.87%9 481
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 068
ABB INDIA LTD-14.15%3 581
