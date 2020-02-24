Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Global Resources Investment Trust Plc    GRIT   GB00BCKFVJ45

GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(GRIT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Resources Investment Trust : AAM sale announced by TerraCom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:37am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
AAM sale announced by TerraCom
Released 13:34 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9343D
Global Resources Investment Tst PLC
24 February 2020

24 February 2020

GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

('GRIT' or 'the Company')

AAM sale announced by TerraCom Ltd (TER:ASX)

The Company notes the announcement made this morning on the ASX Stock Exchange that TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) has executed a binding term sheet for the acquisition of Anglo African Minerals Plc ('AAM' Plc) and available from the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200224/pdf/44fchkcv5lvq1y.pdf

GRIT has a 25.4% shareholding in AAM Plc and outstanding loans plus interest of US$1.9m.

Further details will be provided to shareholders as they become available.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

James Normand, Chairman of GRIT, arranged for the release of this announcement.

For further information:

Global Resources Investment Trust plc(www.grit.london)

James Normand, Chairman +44 (0) 7779 799431

Beaumont Cornish Limited(financial adviser) +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Roland Cornish / Felicity Geidt

Peterhouse Capital Limited(sole broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey




This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCTIMJTMTJTBBM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AAM sale announced by TerraCom - RNS

Disclaimer

Global Resources Investment Trust plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMEN
08:37aGLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST : AAM sale announced by TerraCom
PU
02/12GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST : Circular and Notice of GM
PU
2017GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : GRIT Align Research Note
PU
2016GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : Proposed Subscription & Open Offer
PU
2016GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : Notice of AGM
PU
2016GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : NAV Update
PU
2016GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : GRIT NAV Update
PU
2016GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : Proposed Subscriptions and Open Offer
PU
2015GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : Resources Investment Trust Reports & Accounts
PU
2015GLOBAL RESOURC INVESTM TR : Resources Investment Trust Interim Report and Accoun..
PU
More news
Chart GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
James Normand Chairman
Martin Lampshire Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC0.00%2
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.10.50%308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group