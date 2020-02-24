Global Resources Investment Trust : AAM sale announced by TerraCom

24 February 2020

GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

('GRIT' or 'the Company')

AAM sale announced by TerraCom Ltd (TER:ASX)

The Company notes the announcement made this morning on the ASX Stock Exchange that TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) has executed a binding term sheet for the acquisition of Anglo African Minerals Plc ('AAM' Plc) and available from the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200224/pdf/44fchkcv5lvq1y.pdf

GRIT has a 25.4% shareholding in AAM Plc and outstanding loans plus interest of US$1.9m.

Further details will be provided to shareholders as they become available.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

James Normand, Chairman of GRIT, arranged for the release of this announcement.

