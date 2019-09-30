Global Strategic : COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
Company name:
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED 環球戰略集團有限公司
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8007
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of
30 September 2019
A. General
Place of incorporation:
Date of initial listing on GEM:
Name of Sponsor(s):
Names of directors:
(please distinguish the status of the directors
Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company
The Cayman Islands
17 April 2000
Dao Heng Securities Limited
Executive directors:
Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Wu Guoming
Independent non-executive directors:
Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin
Mr. Sun Zhi Jun
Ms. Huang Yu Jun
Wu Guoming
128,200,000 ordinary shares
Hong Kong Hao Yue International Trading Co., Limited (Note 1) 223,200,000 ordinary shares
Note:
1. Hong Kong Hao Yue International Trading Co., Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang Hai Ping
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or
N/A
the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within
the same group as the Company:
Financial year end date:
30 September
Registered address:
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman
(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)
The Company and its subsidiaries operate the following complementary lines of business:
strategic investments in selected technologies and applications;
trading of commodities;
providing natural gas supply;
provision of design and construction of new energy power generation equipment, energy storage systems and power equipment, technology development, technical services and technology transfer; and
steel support axial force servo system equipment leasing and technical services.
C. Ordinary shares
Number of ordinary shares in issue:
1,303,440,000
Par value of ordinary shares in issue:
HK$0.025
Board lot size (in number of shares):
10,000
Name of other stock exchange(s) on
NIL
which ordinary shares are also listed:
D. Warrants
Stock code:
N/A
Board lot size:
N/A
Expiry date:
N/A
Exercise price:
N/A
Conversion ratio:
N/A
(Not applicable if the warrant is
denominated in dollar value of
conversion right)
No. of warrants outstanding:
N/A
No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).
As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 30 November 2012 are as follows:
The share options granted by the Company on 21 December 2017 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 7,800,000 shares with exercise price of HK$0.556 per share.
The share options granted by the Company on 18 January 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 8,400,000 shares with exercise price of HK$0.785 per share.
The share options granted by the Company on 9 October 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 34,000,000 shares with exercise price of HK$0.466 per share.
As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of convertible bonds issued by the Company (details of which are stated in the Company's announcement dated 3 May 2018) are as follows:
The principal amount of the convertible bonds is HK$20,000,000 at interest rate of 10% per annum and the maturity date will be in May 2020. The holders of the convertible bonds may convert 37,037,037 ordinary shares of the Company at the conversion price of HK$0.54 per share.
(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).
If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.
N/A
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
Signed:
Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting
Mr. Wu Guoming
Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin
Mr. Sun Zhi Jun
Ms. Huang Yu Jun
