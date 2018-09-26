Global Strategic : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") dated 11 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the Placing Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

According to the Announcement, in the event that any of the conditions of the Placing are not fulfilled on or before 26 September 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties to the Placing Agreement in writing) (the "Long Stop Date"), the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and neither party shall have any rights, obligations and liabilities towards each other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches of the terms thereof.

On 26 September 2018, the Company and the Placing Agent have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 3 October 2018. The Board considers that the extension of the Long Stop Date would be in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Save and except for the aforesaid extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms of the Placing Agreement remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wu Guoming, Mr. Long Wenming, Mr. Chen Hualiang and Mr. Han Leiping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Kwan Sin Yee, Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin, Mr. Sun Zhi Jun and Ms. Huang Yu Jun.

