GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD    8007

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD (8007)
Global Strategic : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

09/26/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") dated 11 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the Placing Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

According to the Announcement, in the event that any of the conditions of the Placing are not fulfilled on or before 26 September 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties to the Placing Agreement in writing) (the "Long Stop Date"), the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and neither party shall have any rights, obligations and liabilities towards each other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches of the terms thereof.

On 26 September 2018, the Company and the Placing Agent have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 3 October 2018. The Board considers that the extension of the Long Stop Date would be in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Save and except for the aforesaid extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms of the Placing Agreement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Global Strategic Group Limited

Cheung Tuen Ting

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wu Guoming, Mr. Long Wenming, Mr. Chen Hualiang and Mr. Han Leiping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Kwan Sin Yee, Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin, Mr. Sun Zhi Jun and Ms. Huang Yu Jun.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the day of its posting and the Company's website atwww.globalstrategicgroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:05:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tuen Ting Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Yee Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jun Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD0.00%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-7.69%33 859
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%28 747
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-1.18%17 671
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 558
VEDANTA LTD--.--%11 790
