Global Strategic : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGlobal Strategic Group Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08007

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

3,200,000,000

HK$0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

3,200,000,000

HK$0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

preference shares

Description :No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HK$80,000,000.00 N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,303,440,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,303,440,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including AGM 4. N/A

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.556 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.785 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.466 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(

/

/

) sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

GrantedNil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 9,000,000* Nil 12,400,000* Nil 37,200,000* (8007) Page 3 of 10 Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)CancelledLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilN/ANilWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. 10% HK$20,000,000 convertible bonds due 2020 HK$ N/A 20,000,000 Nil 20,000,000 Nil 37,037,037* Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) Ordinary shares HK$0.54 N/A

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

