Global Strategic : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGlobal Strategic Group Limited 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 08007
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
3,200,000,000
HK$0.025
HK$80,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
3,200,000,000
HK$0.025
HK$80,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
(8007) Page 1 of 10
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
preference shares
Description :No. of other classes of shares
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
HK$80,000,000.00
N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(8007) Page 2 of 10
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,303,440,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,303,440,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including AGM
|
|
|
4. N/A
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.556 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.785 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.466 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
(
/
/
) sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Note 1)
GrantedNil
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
Movement during the month
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
9,000,000*
|
Nil
|
12,400,000*
|
Nil
|
37,200,000*
|
(8007) Page 3 of 10
Exercised
Nil
Nil
NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)CancelledLapsedNil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
NilN/ANilWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
(8007) Page 4 of 10
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
-
1. 10% HK$20,000,000 convertible bonds due 2020
HK$ N/A
20,000,000
Nil
20,000,000
Nil
37,037,037*
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
Ordinary shares
HK$0.54
N/A
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
(8007) Page 5 of 10