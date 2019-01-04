Log in
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD (8007)
End-of-day quote  - 02/13
0.53 HKD
Global Strategic : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

01/04/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGlobal Strategic Group Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08007

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

3,200,000,000

HK$0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

3,200,000,000

HK$0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(8007) Page 1 of 10

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

preference shares

Description :No. of other classes of shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

HK$80,000,000.00

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(8007) Page 2 of 10

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,303,440,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,303,440,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including AGM

4. N/A

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.556 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.785 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.466 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(

/

/

) sharesTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

GrantedNil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

9,000,000*

Nil

12,400,000*

Nil

37,200,000*

(8007) Page 3 of 10

Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)CancelledLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilN/ANilWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(8007) Page 4 of 10

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

  • 1. 10% HK$20,000,000 convertible bonds due 2020

    HK$ N/A

    20,000,000

    Nil

    20,000,000

    Nil

    37,037,037*

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

    Ordinary shares

    HK$0.54

    N/A

  • 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(8007) Page 5 of 10

Disclaimer

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 04:13:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tuen Ting Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Yee Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jun Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%29 903
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-1.89%23 338
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-2.12%16 374
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-0.53%10 946
VEDANTA LTD--.--%10 201
