Global Strategic : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
10/03/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Global Strategic Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted
04/10/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 08007
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
3,200,000,000
HK$0.025
HK$80,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
3,200,000,000
HK0.025
HK$80,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
HK$80,000,000.00
(State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,303,440,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,303,440,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.556
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,800,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.785
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
8,400,000
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.466
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
34,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. 10% HK$20,000,000 convertible bonds due 2020
HK$
20,000,000
Nil
20,000,000
Nil
37,037,037
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Ordinary shares
Subscription price
HK$0.54
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
N/A
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
