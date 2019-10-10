Log in
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD    8007

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD

(8007)
News 
News

Global Strategic : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

0
10/10/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

(Revised)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Global Strategic Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

11/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08007

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

3,200,000,000

HK$0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

3,200,000,000

HK0.025

HK$80,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

HK$80,000,000.00

(State currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,303,440,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,303,440,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.556

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,800,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.785

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

8,000,000

Nil

400,000

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 30/11/2012 Exercise Price: HK$0.466

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

34,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

Nil

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. 10% HK$20,000,000 convertible bonds due 2020

HK$

20,000,000

Nil

20,000,000

Nil

37,037,037

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Subscription price

HK$0.54

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

N/A

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:15:04 UTC
Chart GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Global Strategic Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tuen Ting Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jun Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Ming Long Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD0.00%44
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL31.77%39 118
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION5.39%25 070
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-17.07%12 405
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-25.58%12 292
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.41%10 245
