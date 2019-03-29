Global Strategic : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/29/2019 | 03:52am EDT
環球戰略集團有限公司
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED
環 球 戰 略 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8007)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
This announcement, for which the directors of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which is audited by RSM Hong Kong, for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
4
108,716
49,749
Cost of sales
(102,668)
(47,176)
Gross profit
6,048
2,573
Other income
5
2,241
292
Other gains and losses
6
(148)
811
Loss on fair value change on convertible bond designated at fair
value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")
(4,186)
-
Selling and distribution cost
(18,917)
(11,299)
General and administrative expenses
(44,225)
(27,118)
Finance costs
8
(25,697)
(5,670)
Loss before tax
(84,884)
(40,411)
Income tax credit
9
1,973
1,919
Loss for the year from continuing operations
10
(82,911)
(38,492)
Discontinued operations
Loss for the year from discontinued operations
12
(5,520)
(1,506)
Loss for the year
(88,431)
(39,998)
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of financial
statements to presentation currency
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Loss for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Loss per share
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic (HK cents per share)
Diluted (HK cents per share)
From continuing operations
Basic (HK cents per share)
Diluted (HK cents per share)
2018 2017
Notes HK$'000 HK$'000
(6,208) 9,860
(6,208) 9,860
(94,639) (30,138)
(70,595) (33,225)
(17,836) (6,773)
(88,431) (39,998)
(73,799) (28,653)
(20,840) (1,485)
(94,639) (30,138)
13
(5.89) (2.94)
(5.89) (2.94)
(5.43) (2.80)
(5.43) (2.80)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
277,688
281,191
Prepaid land lease payments
1,606
1,733
Goodwill
4,323
4,556
Long term deposit
15
37
-
Intangible assets
204,658
228,902
488,312
516,382
Current assets
Inventories
492
321
Trade and other receivables
15
11,662
1,833
Loan receivables
16
29,504
720
Bond receivables
17
13,125
-
Prepaid land lease payments
33
35
Value-added tax recoverable
7,783
7,146
Restricted bank deposits
544
-
Bank and cash balances
2,297
7,069
Current tax assets
165
-
65,605
17,124
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
18
47,774
48,769
Amounts due to directors
2,105
-
Non-convertible bonds
9,747
-
Bank borrowings
2,277
2,400
61,903
51,169
4
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Net current assets/(liabilities)
3,702
(34,045)
Total assets less current liabilities
492,014
482,337
Non-current liabilities
Amount due to a shareholder of the Company
-
25,355
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders of a subsidiary and
its related parties
39,650
176,704
Bank borrowings
17,081
3,600
Non-convertible bonds
3,000
-
Convertible bond designated at fair value through profit or loss
("FVTPL")
24,186
-
Deferred tax liabilities
50,682
55,571
134,599
261,230
357,415
221,107
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
19
32,586
28,275
Share premium and reserves
231,347
79,379
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
263,933
107,654
Non-controlling interests
93,482
113,453
Total equity
357,415
221,107
5
