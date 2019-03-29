Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Global Strategic Group Ltd    8007   KYG3947G1073

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD

(8007)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/13
0.53 HKD   0.00%
03:52aGLOBAL STRATEGIC : Results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
03/22GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Change date of board meeting
PU
01/08GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Strategic : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

環球戰略集團有限公司

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED

環 球 戰 略 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which is audited by RSM Hong Kong, for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

4

108,716

49,749

Cost of sales

(102,668)

(47,176)

Gross profit

6,048

2,573

Other income

5

2,241

292

Other gains and losses

6

(148)

811

Loss on fair value change on convertible bond designated at fair

value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

(4,186)

-

Selling and distribution cost

(18,917)

(11,299)

General and administrative expenses

(44,225)

(27,118)

Finance costs

8

(25,697)

(5,670)

Loss before tax

(84,884)

(40,411)

Income tax credit

9

1,973

1,919

Loss for the year from continuing operations

10

(82,911)

(38,492)

Discontinued operations

Loss for the year from discontinued operations

12

(5,520)

(1,506)

Loss for the year

(88,431)

(39,998)

2

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of financial

statements to presentation currency

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Loss per share

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic (HK cents per share)

Diluted (HK cents per share)

From continuing operations

Basic (HK cents per share)

Diluted (HK cents per share)

3

2018 2017

Notes HK$'000 HK$'000

(6,208) 9,860

(6,208) 9,860

(94,639) (30,138)

(70,595) (33,225)

(17,836) (6,773)

(88,431) (39,998)

(73,799) (28,653)

(20,840) (1,485)

(94,639) (30,138)

13

(5.89) (2.94)

(5.89) (2.94)

(5.43) (2.80)

(5.43) (2.80)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

277,688

281,191

Prepaid land lease payments

1,606

1,733

Goodwill

4,323

4,556

Long term deposit

15

37

-

Intangible assets

204,658

228,902

488,312

516,382

Current assets

Inventories

492

321

Trade and other receivables

15

11,662

1,833

Loan receivables

16

29,504

720

Bond receivables

17

13,125

-

Prepaid land lease payments

33

35

Value-added tax recoverable

7,783

7,146

Restricted bank deposits

544

-

Bank and cash balances

2,297

7,069

Current tax assets

165

-

65,605

17,124

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

18

47,774

48,769

Amounts due to directors

2,105

-

Non-convertible bonds

9,747

-

Bank borrowings

2,277

2,400

61,903

51,169

4

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net current assets/(liabilities)

3,702

(34,045)

Total assets less current liabilities

492,014

482,337

Non-current liabilities

Amount due to a shareholder of the Company

-

25,355

Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders of a subsidiary and

its related parties

39,650

176,704

Bank borrowings

17,081

3,600

Non-convertible bonds

3,000

-

Convertible bond designated at fair value through profit or loss

("FVTPL")

24,186

-

Deferred tax liabilities

50,682

55,571

134,599

261,230

357,415

221,107

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

19

32,586

28,275

Share premium and reserves

231,347

79,379

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

263,933

107,654

Non-controlling interests

93,482

113,453

Total equity

357,415

221,107

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 07:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD
03:52aGLOBAL STRATEGIC : Results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
03/22GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Change date of board meeting
PU
01/08GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Voluntary announcement
PU
01/04GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the cap..
PU
01/04GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities fo..
PU
2018GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Next Day Disclousure Return
PU
2018GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 16 ..
PU
2018GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Form of proxy
PU
2018GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Grant of share options and business update
PU
2018GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Company information sheet
PU
More news
Chart GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Global Strategic Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tuen Ting Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Yee Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jun Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 856
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP26.81%30 041
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-2.44%16 659
CHINA MOLYBDENUM19.15%13 368
ANTOFAGASTA19.05%12 006
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.