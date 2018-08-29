Global Strategic : TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT

The Board announces that as the price of the Shares is approaching the extremity of HK$0.01 under Rule 17.76 of the GEM Listing Rules and the Stock Exchange will not grant the listing approval for the Placing Shares, the Placing Agent and the Company entered into a deed of termination to terminate the Placing Agreement on 28 August 2018. Upon termination, each of the Company and the Placing Agent shall be released from all duties, obligations and liabilities under the Placing Agreement.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares has been suspended from 9:30 a.m. on 28 August 2018 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading of the Shares from 9:00 a.m. on 29 August 2018.

