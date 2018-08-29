Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Global Strategic Group Ltd    8007   KYG3947G1073

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD (8007)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/13
0.53 HKD   0.00%
02:32aGLOBAL STRATEGI : Termination of placing agreement and resumption of..
PU
02:32aGLOBAL STRATEGI : Trading halt
PU
07/23GLOBAL STRATEGI : Company information sheet
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Strategic : TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:32am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT

The Board announces that as the price of the Shares is approaching the extremity of HK$0.01 under Rule 17.76 of the GEM Listing Rules and the Stock Exchange will not grant the listing approval for the Placing Shares, the Placing Agent and the Company entered into a deed of termination to terminate the Placing Agreement on 28 August 2018. Upon termination, each of the Company and the Placing Agent shall be released from all duties, obligations and liabilities under the Placing Agreement.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares has been suspended from 9:30 a.m. on 28 August 2018 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading of the Shares from 9:00 a.m. on 29 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Global Strategic Group Limited

Cheung Tuen Ting

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wu Guoming, Mr. Long Wenming, Mr. Chen Hualiang and Mr. Han Leiping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Kwan Sin Yee, Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin, Mr. Sun Zhi Jun and Ms. Huang Yu Jun.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the day of its posting and the Company's website atwww.globalstrategicgroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 00:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD
02:32aGLOBAL STRATEGIC : Termination of placing agreement and resumption of trading
PU
02:32aGLOBAL STRATEGIC : Trading halt
PU
07/23GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Company information sheet
PU
07/20GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Change of head office and principal place of business in hong..
PU
07/13GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Company information sheet
PU
07/13GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Completion of placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
06/29GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Clarification announcement on placing of new shares under gen..
PU
06/07GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Company Information Sheet
PU
04/30GLOBAL STRATEGIC : (1) resignation of executive director and chairman of the boa..
PU
04/30GLOBAL STRATEGIC : Company Information Sheet
PU
More news
Chart GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Global Strategic Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tuen Ting Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sin Yee Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jun Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD0.00%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.49%34 300
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 844
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-2.82%18 051
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 351
VEDANTA LTD--.--%11 961
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.